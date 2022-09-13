We’re in the thick of the high school football season now.
Last week, divisional play began in the Northeast Corner Conference while East Noble and DeKalb squared off in a Northeast 8 Conference slugfest.
While no one performed bad enough to drop out of this week’s power rankings, no other team on the outside performed good enough to unseat anyone from last week’s top five.
We do, however, have a new No. 1 after their offensive display, and that ranking belongs to the Knights.
Here’s this week’s power rankings.
No. 1 East Noble
Last week: 2
Record: 3-1
Last Friday’s result: 56-33 win over DeKalb
This Friday’s opponent: at Leo
Despite their defense giving up 33 points to the Barons last Friday, the second-most DeKalb has scored this season, the offense on display by the Knights shows that they can pour it on at any given moment.
That was evidenced by 497 yards of total offense, with all but 76 of them coming from the ground attack.
And the eight times that the Knights found themselves in the end zone? Seven of them were rushing touchdowns by four different players (Michael Mosley, Dylan Krehl, Tyson Reinbold and Zander Brazel), and the other was a 90-yard kickoff return by Reinbold.
The combination of Reinbold and Krehl last Friday surely should have other teams shaking in their cleats, as the two alone combined for 353 rushing yards, with Reinbold gaining 212 and Krehl recording 141.
The biggest thing East Noble should probably work on after Friday night, however, is playing disciplined football. It had nine total penalties for a combined 95 yards, including at least one unsportsmanlike conduct along with a sideline warning.
If the Knights can do that, then they should have no problem beating an ever-so-tough Leo team on the road. The Knights lost to the Lions in their regular season and sectional matchups a year ago.
No. 2 Eastside
Last week: 3
Record: 2-2
Last Friday’s result: 28-6 win over Churubusco
This Friday’s opponent: at Garrett
After losing to West Noble in overtime the week prior, the Blazers bounced back in a big way last Friday night in a drubbing of Churubusco.
I use the term drubbing because the game was never really close, as Eastside raced out to a 21-0 halftime lead before adding another in the third quarter to lead 28-0.
Eastside was a force in the running game, with Carsen Jacobs (114 yards), Dax Holman (106 yards) and Briar Munsey (63 yards) all scoring on the ground, with Holman punching it in twice.
The Eagles were likely Eastside’s biggest challenge to the NECC Small School Division crown, as Central Noble, Fremont and Prairie Heights aren’t currently in a place where they could compete with the Blazers.
Now, the Blazers have put themselves to the divisional title for the fourth year running.
But before they do that, they will look ahead to this Friday when they attempt to spoil the homecoming of their cross county rivals, the winless Garrett Railroaders.
No. 3 Angola
Last week: 5
Record: 2-2
Last Friday’s result: 26-7 win over West Noble
This Friday’s opponent: at Lakeland
Remember when I asked the Hornets to prove me wrong last week?
Well, they proved me wrong.
Angola, in actuality, is a much better team than what some people think it is.
While their victory against DeKalb was by a touchdown, their two losses, to Leo and Chelsea (Mich.), were also both by a single possession.
Throwing that all by the wayside, Angola came onto its home turf and manhandled previously unbeaten West Noble in a game with large implications to the NECC Big School Division title.
Quarterback Tyler Call and receiver Andre Tagliaferri were a dangerous duo on Friday, with the two connecting in the end zone twice, one of which was a 32-yard pass and the other was from a tipped ball.
Call, to his credit, did a lot on his own, too, scoring two rushing touchdowns, one from 33 yards out and the other on a 25-yard scamper.
The Hornets’ next game will be no easy task, however, as they match up with another Big Division foe on the road who is also 2-2, the Lakeland Lakers.
No. 4 West Noble
Last week: 1
Record: 3-1
Last Friday’s result: 26-7 loss to Angola
This Friday’s opponent: vs. Fairfield
The loss to the Hornets was honestly one that I (and no one else except Ken Fillmore if you read my picks stories) saw coming.
But the loss happened, and now the Chargers are going to have to figure out how to come back from it to beat a 4-0 Fairfield team this Friday.
It’s entirely possible, but also concerning considering coach Monte Mawhorter’s postgame comments about his team’s youth against a senior-laden team in Angola, as the Falcons also have a very experienced team with 25 upperclassmen.
The lone touchdown for the Chargers against the Hornets last Friday came from a 1-yard touchdown run by Fernando Macias in the second quarter, while quarterback Drew Yates was 8-for-24 passing, with 95 yards and two interceptions.
If West Noble has any chance of beating Fairfield on Friday, they need to avoid early errors and get on the scoreboard quickly.
No. 5 Churubusco
Last week: 4
Record: 2-2
Last Friday’s result: 28-6 loss to Eastside
This Friday’s opponent: vs. Prairie Heights
Churubusco’s loss to Eastside wasn’t as unexpected as West Noble’s was to Angola, but the final score sure was.
The Eagles weren’t able to really compete at all after the Blazers scored on each of their first three possessions. Churubusco had a turnover on downs and a fumble that it recovered, but was unable to salvage on another drive.
Quarterback Riley Buroff was the leader on offense for the Eagles, finishing 8-for-12 passing with 113 yards and a 40-yard touchdown pass to tight end Gavin Huelsenbeck, and running back Cullen Blake recorded 81 rushing yards on six carries.
Churubusco should get back on the right track when it hosts 1-3 Prairie Heights this Friday night.
Dropped Out: None
Others Considered: DeKalb, Lakeland
