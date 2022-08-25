KENDALLVILLE — First it was Huntington North that was unlucky.
But in the late stages of its Northeast 8 Conference opener at East Noble on Thursday, the Vikings were the ones that lucked out after all, scoring two goals in the final five in a half minutes to defeat the Knights 2-1.
The bad luck for the Vikings stemmed from four shots that all looked good enough to go in, yet all of them clanged off the crossbar to just miss.
In that time, senior midfielder Junior Pita scored what turned out to be the only goal for the Knights 11 minutes into the game.
“Junior picked the ball up in the middle, beating a guy and doing what he does, takes a shot from probably 18-20 yards out and just put it right over the goalie top of the net,” coach Ryan Worman said. “It was a really good goal and we really needed it.”
It looked as if freshman forward Aladean Sawal had put the Knights up 2-0, scoring with 17:36 left in the match, until a discussion between the official and the line judge overturned it, ruling Sawal offsides.
“It’s hard to put one up on the scoreboard and then have it taken off immediately,” Worman said. “Luck’s a part of soccer and it’s going to be in your favor or not, so you have to learn to play with or without it..”
Luck soon turned into the Vikings favor after senior Aric Hosler scored a goal with the ball careening just under the crossbar with five and a half minutes remaining to tie the match at 1-1.
Then, with 47.3 seconds left, the Knights were called for a hand ball inside the penalty box, leading to Hosler’s second goal for the Vikings to secure a come-from-behind victory.
“That was just unfortunate,” Worman said. “We had a little bit of a scrum in the box and the ball came up and hit one of our guys in the arm, which there is nothing you can really do about it. I told him that it wasn’t his fault. It wasn’t our goalies fault. It just happens as part of soccer.”
Worman added that the team needs to work on finishing games, as it has been the second game that they’ve been leading or tied before giving it away in the closing minutes.
The Knights (2-2, 0-1 NE8) travel to Blackhawk Christian on Saturday night.
