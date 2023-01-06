ANGOLA — Prairie Heights senior Chase Bachelor scored 26 points in Friday’s 53-40 Northeast Corner Conference win over Angola, hitting the 1,000 career points mark on his 24th point.
Angola’s Landon Herbert had 14 points and three rebounds,
Westview 81, LaVille 62
In Emma, the Warriors (7-3) were led by Brady Yoder with a team-high 21 points, and Jethro Hostetler had 17 points.
), Luke Helmuth (16 points), Wiley Minix (11 points) and Wade Springer (10 points).
Michael Good had a game-high 22 points and Collin Czarnecki had 20 to lead the Lancers (4-5).
