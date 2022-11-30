LAGRANGE — All it took was one quarter.
An 18-4 first quarter lead for the Lakeland girls basketball team ended up being too much for East Noble to come back from, as the Lakers held off the Knights 52-39 to improve to 5-4 overall for the season.
“Overall, we played pretty well,” Lakers coach Dale Gearheart said. “We've been working on our defense a little more this week, and we were happy with it for the most part. We just have to clean up our turnovers on offense.”
Senior guard Peyton Hartsough had seven of her game-high 20 points in the quarter while teammate Alivia Rasler scored seven of her 11 in the same timeframe.
“I thought we moved the ball pretty well tonight and made good decisions when it came to scoring,” Gearheart said. “I hope Peyton gets her 1,000th point by the end of the season for her totals. She’s a big part of why we run what we run because she’s so good at what she does.”
Realizing their defense didn’t work in the first quarter, the Knights changed it up by switching to zone, the first time they have used that defense this season.
“We’ve been practicing it now for about two weeks,” Knights coach Shawn Kimmel said. “We were pretty active early in the game when we got in foul trouble and we had some girls playing in spots they hadn’t even practiced in, so I thought we looked pretty decent for our first time running it and was honestly pretty happy with how we worked in it.”
It seemed to work, as East Noble was gradually pulling the game back within reach and opened the quarter on a 10-3 run. The run featured a pair of 3-pointers from senior Bree Walmsley, two free throws from senior Kya Mosley and a basket from Payton Quake to trail by seven.
The Lakers, however, would get a 3-pointer from Hartsough, her second of three for the game, and two buckets from Rasler and junior Olivia Oman to push their lead up to 28-17 at halftime.
“They were playing man, and then they went to their 1-2-2 or 3-2, and that kind of messed with us a little bit,” Gearheart said of EN’s change of strategy. “We got out of sync where we like to run and they like to slow it down, so I think that was a big difference and threw us a wrench in the game a little bit.”
East Noble pulled even closer in the third quarter thanks in large part to Quake and Mosley, who scored six and five points to trail 35-29 at the end of the period. Both finished with a team-high 12 points.
Oman would go on to make three 3-pointers and make another basket in the fourth quarter for the Lakers, though, finishing the game with 16 points to do more than enough to help her team extinguish the comeback from the Knights.
“Getting 16 points from Olivia tonight was a big deal,” Gearheart said. “If we can get her to be as consistent like that and score 15 or more points a game and Alivia Rasler’s goal was to score 10 points a game. If she does that and we have three people in double digits, we have a chance to win.”
Other scorers for Lakeland were senior center Grace Iddings (3 points) and sophomore forward Cara Schackow (2).
For East Noble, Walmsley finished with seven points, junior Bailea Bortner scored five and freshman Kate David added two.
In addition to her 12 points, Quake had 11 rebounds to finish the game with a double-double.
“Payton does an unbelievably great job for a highly undersized center,” Kimmel said. “She’s incredibly athletic and gets off the ground really well. She was monumental in our comeback because they shot it, Peyton rebounded it and cleared the boards for us.”
Lakeland (5-4 overall) is off until Dec. 9 when travel to Fairfield, while East Noble (2-5) plays at New Haven on Saturday in a varsity-only matchup at 6:30 p.m.
“I told the girls after the game was over that this was a good win. Now we have to correct our mistakes and make as few as possible because Fairfield doesn’t make mistakes,” Gearheart said.
