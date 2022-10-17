LAPORTE – Westview senior Isaiah Hostetler only lost one game Saturday in winning the LaPorte Singles Sectional championship.
Hostetler defeated Michigan City senior Ryan Cuma 6-1, 6-0 in a semifinal match, then beat Whitko senior David Ousley 6-0, 6-0 in the regional final.
Hostetler is 27-0 overall entering the Indiana High School Athletic Association Singles State Finals, including 6-0 in state tournament play. He is one of six guys playing at state and will take on Southmont senior Adam Cox (28-0) in a first-round match Friday at 2 p.m. at Park Tudor School in Indianapolis.
The doubles regional was also in LaPorte Saturday. East Noble seniors Max Bender and Carver Miller won the first set over sophomore Jake Westberry and freshman Luke Blumentritt from South Bend Saint Joseph. But the young Indian duo rallied to end the Knights’ seasons, 3-6, 7-5, 7-5.
Bender and Miller ended up 21-2 as a team this fall. Westberry and Blumentritt went on to win the regional title, sweeping Plymouth seniors Easton Strain and Matt Manzuk 6-4, 6-1.
