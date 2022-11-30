FREMONT — Fremont’s girls basketball team held Heritage to 18% from the field for the game and shutout the Patriots in the third quarter to win its third straight game after starting the season 0-6.
The Eagles won 36-16 behind a game-high 16 points and seven rebounds from Natalie Gochenour and seven points and a game-high eight steals from Addy Parr.
Other scorers for Fremont were four points each from Brayleigh Moss (5 rebounds) and Rylee Goetz (4 rebounds), three from Mckenzie Parnin and two from Erica Cain.
Heritage’s top scorers were Madilyn Scheumann with six points and Claire Bickel with four.
Fremont was 41.2% from the field shooting, and held Heritage’s offense to 0-for-10 from the 3-point line.
The Eagles are off until Dec. 13 when they host Fairfield.
COLLEGE
Trine men 68, Anderson 53
At MTI Center in Angola, East Noble graduate Brent Cox had 17 points and nine rebounds to lead the Thunder to their sixth straight win to start the season.
Jackson Jannsen and Emmanuel Megnanglo each had 12 points. Megnanglo also had five rebounds and three blocked shots.
Connor Jones had seven points, six rebounds, six assists and two steals.
Camden Smith and Tate Ivanyo had 11 points each to lead the Ravens (2-5 overall).
Trine women 66, Adrian 54
In Adrian, Michigan, the Thunder won their Michigan Intercollegiate Athletic Association opener over the Bulldogs.
Sam Underhill led the game with 12 points and 10 rebounds for Trine (4-2 overall, 1-0 MIAA). Sidney Wagner added 11 points and Addison Hutson scored eight.
For Adrian (3-3, 0-1 MIAA), Kiaya Warner and Ashlyn Weatherly led with 11 points each.
