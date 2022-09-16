Last week in high school football was nothing short of slightly predictable mixed with a couple surprises.
But before that, what was up with the Indianapolis Colts’ 20-20 tie with the Houston Texans?
Kicker Rodrigo Blankenship had one job, which was to hit a 42-yard field goal to get the Colts their first season opener victory since 2013...and he blew it.
Now naturally, I can’t kick a football very far as my hind legs don’t stretch as far as humans, but making field goals was in Blankenship’s job description!
Add that to the two kickoffs he had go out of bounds, and Indianapolis decided it was time to move on, as I would have too.
In our local scene last Friday night, Lakeland staged an incredible second-half comeback against Garrett after trailing 16-0 to win 20-16, behind two rushing touchdowns from senior Khamron Malaivanh on a night he ran for 114 yards.
Freshman quarterback Brayden Holbrook also threw 9-for-14 for 134 yards and a touchdown to lead the Lakers to victory despite three interceptions.
Then there was the Northeast 8 Conference shootout in Kendallville between East Noble and DeKalb that saw a whopping combined 13 touchdowns, with the Knights finding the end zone eight times on seven rushing touchdowns and a kickoff return.
And don’t get me started on Angola’s 26-7 dispatching of West Noble to put the Hornets in a strong position to compete for the Northeast Corner Conference Big Division title.
The quarterback-receiver duo of Tyler Call and Andre Tagliaferri are quickly proven to be one of the more dangerous combinations in the conference this season as proven by their two touchdowns last Friday.
While I still stand at No. 1 in the KPC Media sports staff standings (as I should be) with a 30-9-1 record, Ken Fillmore and his 7-2-1 showing last week has overtaken Jeff Jones (27-12-1) and leapfrogged David Vantress (27-12-1) to take second place at 29-10-1. New guy Evan Weaver still sits in last place at 26-13-1.
Here are my Week 5 predictions.
East Noble over Leo
The Knights should be 4-1 against a different Leo team from a year ago with a new head coach in Jason Doerffler. That should set the stage for showdowns against NE8 rivals Norwell and Columbia City in the weeks to come.
Fairfield over West Noble
Fairfield arguably looks like the best team in the NECC Big Division, if not the entire conference. The Falcons come into tonight with a 4-0 record, while the Chargers may struggle to bounce back after last week’s loss to Angola.
Angola over Lakeland
Speaking of Angola, whenever the Hornets play the Lakers, it always seems to be a high-scoring affair. Expect the same tonight, although I expect the Hornets to score more.
Columbia City over DeKalb
The Eagles could be considered the second-best team in the NE8 behind Norwell after last week’s 41-0 thrashing of Huntington North. I’d hate to be the Barons tonight.
Central Noble over Fremont
The Cougars have consistently had Fremont’s number in this NECC Small Division matchup save for 2020, the last time the Eagles beat Central Noble. However, considering Fremont’s numbers issues as of late due to injuries, Central Noble will likely have the Eagles’ number again.
Eastside over Garrett
The last time the Railroaders brought home the Train Trophy was 2015, with not even a semi-state team able to bring it back to Big Train Country. An 0-4 Garrett team this season will probably not be enough to stop the Blazers’ reign.
Churubusco over Prairie Heights
The Panthers still have a lot of work to do if they want to beat Churubusco for the first time since 2003, but the Eagles should get a bounce-back victory after last week’s loss to the Blazers.
Trine over Franklin
I don’t know too much about the Grizzlies outside of the fact that they are 0-2 to start the season, while the Thunder capped off a miraculous comeback victory over Rose-Hulman to secure coach Troy Abbs’ 50th win at Trine. Gotta go with the Thunder.
Purdue over Syracuse
The Orange are a small favorite over the Boilermakers at home, but I’m all about the Gold and Black and the duo of quarterback Aidan O’Connell and receiver Charlie Jones.
Indiana over Western Kentucky
The Hilltoppers have not beaten a Big Ten opponent since joining the FBS in 2007, going 0-8 in that span. Give me the Hoosiers.
Week 4 Scores
East Noble 56, DeKalb 33
Eastside 28, Churubusco 6
Lakeland 20, Garrett 16
Central Noble 20, Prairie Heights 0
Angola 26, West Noble 7
Erie Mason (Mich.) 44, Fremont 0
Trine 24, Rose-Hulman 23
Marshall 26, Notre Dame 21
Western Michigan 37, Ball State 30
Indianapolis Colts 20, Houston Texans 20
Standings
Hannah Holstein 30-9-1
Ken Fillmore 29-10-1
David Vantress 27-12-1
Jeff Jones 27-12-1
Evan Weaver 26-13-1
This week’s picks
Hannah’s Hotties
1. East Noble
2. Fairfield
3. Angola
4. Columbia City
5. Central Noble
6. Eastside
7. Churubusco
8. Trine
9. Purdue
10. Indiana
Fillmore’s Fumbles
1. East Noble
2. West Noble
3. Angola
4. Columbia City
5. Central Noble
6. Eastside
7. Churubusco
8. Trine
9. Purdue
10. Western Kentucky
David’s D’ohs
1. East Noble
2. Fairfield
3. Angola
4. Columbia City
5. Fremont
6. Eastside
7. Churubusco
8. Trine
9. Purdue
10. Indiana
Jones’ Jukes
1. Leo
2. Fairfield
3. Angola
4. Columbia City
5. Central Noble
6. Eastside
7. Churubusco
8. Trine
9. Purdue
10. Indiana
Evan’s Errors
1. East Noble
2. Fairfield
3. Angola
4. Columbia City
5. Central Noble
6. Eastside
7. Churubusco
8. Trine
9. Purdue
10. Western Kentucky
