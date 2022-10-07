We’re just two weeks away from the postseason, and, boy, is it getting exciting!
This is the time where we decide conference champions and get hyped up for the sectional pairings in two days time!
But to reiterate, we’re still two weeks out from the postseason, and there’s still some business that some teams need to take care of before we get there.
There’s a lot on the line in Week 8, some teams seeking championships, some teams seeking momentum, and well, some teams just seeking a win for the first time in a while.
Two teams, Eastside and Angola, are seeking outright Northeast Corner Conference divisional championships tonight. West Noble and Churubusco are basically fighting for third overall in the conference, and East Noble, Fremont and Prairie Heights are each looking to end losing streaks of at least three games.
I retain my lead by a game after me, Ken Fillmore and Jeff Jones finished the week with 7-3 records. Ken and Jeff remain tied for second at 51-18-1, while David Vantress gets a game back after going 8-2 for 50-19-1 record. Evan Weaver was also 7-3 and his record is 48-21-1, remaining in last place.
Here are my Week 8 predictions.
Churubusco over W. Noble
Should be a fun one in Ligonier as the two teams are second in their respective NECC divisions. Eagles win in a shootout.
East Noble over New Haven
The Knights are past their toughest part of the schedule, though the Bulldogs are still no pushover either. Nevertheless, East Noble wins its sixth straight over New Haven.
Angola over Garrett
The Hornets will be crowned NECC Big Division champs for the first time since 2018 tonight.
Eastside over Central Noble
The Blazers will be crowned NECC Small Division champs for the fourth straight time tonight.
Lakeland over Fairfield
Fairfield lost 28-6 to Garrett last week. The Lakers surely will blow the Falcons out, too.
DeKalb over Bellmont
Bellmont is 0-7 and is giving up an average of 39 points a game on defense while scoring 14 points on offense this season. There’s no way the Barons are losing this one.
Prairie Heights over Fremont
This should be a competitive matchup between the two last-place teams in the NECC Small Division. Fremont is 18-17 over the Panthers the past 35 years, and Prairie Heights will tie it up at 18 all tonight.
Trine over Adrian
The Thunder have won the past three matchups against the Bulldogs. Make that four after Saturday.
Purdue over Maryland
The Boilermakers get their biggest win of the season to date against the Terps who are currently outperforming their preseason expectations, with their only loss coming two weeks ago by a touchdown to Michigan.
Notre Dame over BYU
Did you know that Notre Dame is 10-0 in the Shamrock Series? Onward to victory!
Week 7 Scores
Columbia City 42, East Noble 19
Churubusco 42, Central Noble 0
West Noble 7, Lakeland 6
Eastside 62, Fremont 8
Garrett 28, Fairfield 6
Norwell 62, DeKalb 14
Angola 28, Mishawaka Marian 0
Bremen 38, Prairie Heights 6
Alma 40, Trine 21
Purdue 20, Minnesota 10
Standings
Hannah Holstein 52-17-1 (7-3 last week)
Ken Fillmore 51-18-1 (7-3)
Jeff Jones 51-18-1 (7-3)
David Vantress 50-19-1 (8-2)
Evan Weaver 48-21-1 (7-3)
This week’s picks
Hannah’s Hotties
1. Churubusco
2. East Noble
3. Angola
4. Eastside
5. Lakeland
6. DeKalb
7. Prairie Heights
8. Trine
9. Purdue
10. Notre Dame
Fillmore’s Fumbles
1. West Noble
2. East Noble
3. Angola
4. Eastside
5. Lakeland
6. DeKalb
7. Prairie Heights
8. Trine
9. Maryland
10. Notre Dame
Jones’ Jukes
1. Churubusco
2. East Noble
3. Angola
4. Eastside
5. Lakeland
6. DeKalb
7. Prairie Heights
8. Trine
9. Maryland
10. BYU
David’s D’ohs
1. Churubusco
2. East Noble
3. Angola
4. Eastside
5. Lakeland
6. DeKalb
7. Prairie Heights
8. Trine
9. Purdue
10. Notre Dame
Evan’s Errors
1. West Noble
2. East Noble
3. Angola
4. Eastside
5. Lakeland
6. DeKalb
7. Prairie Heights
8. Adrian
9. Maryland
10. Notre Dame
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.