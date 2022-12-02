LIGONIER — In Tuesday’s game against Northridge, Westview’s Hope Bortner didn’t feel confident enough.
The senior was 1-for-9 from the field, all three-point attempts, and had just five points for the entire game in the 68-14 loss.
“I wasn’t feeling good about my shot or anything, and I was forced to put up threes from farther out,” Bortner said of Tuesday’s contest.
In Thursday night’s Northeast Corner Conference matchup against West Noble, a fire was sparked as Bortner was about as red-hot as the jersey she was wearing.
Not only did she score a career-high 29 points and tied a school record with seven 3-pointers as the Warriors controlled every facet of the game in a 55-29 victory over the Chargers.
“I knew I had to come out tonight and just be confident and rely on my teammates to get me the ball,” Bortner said. “They did, and them cutting, getting open and leading the defense away helped me to get the shots I wanted. It was just a whole team effort tonight.”
Bortner was 7-for-13 from three (11-for-18 from the field), tying the mark Class of 2016 alumna Grace Hales set twice in her senior year, the first on Jan. 28, 2016 against Bethany Christian and again one week later against Whitko in a sectional championship game on Feb. 6, 2016.
“Wow, I didn’t realize she had that many,” Warriors coach Ryan Yoder said upon learning of Bortner’s final tally. “We were so excited for her to have a game like that because she shows it practice, and we know she can shoot the ball.”
Westview took a 10-0 lead to start the game, with eight coming from Bortner that included two 3s and a basket from senior Sara Lapp (6 points, 2 assists).
The first score from the Chargers came at 3:47 left in the quarter when senior Mackensy Mabie (11 pts, 5 rebounds, 2 steals, 2 blocks, 1 asst) found the bottom of the net, followed by a free throw from junior Alexia Mast (5 pts, 8 rebs, 5 assts, 1 stl), but Bortner put an end to whatever momentum West Noble had for the period by making her third 3-pointer with nine seconds left.
Most of her shots were wide-open looks, all while working within Westview’s system of offense.
“What we really need girls to do is flash to the middle and take up baseline, and then their zone kind of gets compact,” Yoder said. “Then Hope’s on the backside and that leaves her open for shots. And she also did a good job of taking it off the dribble and scoring, so that was nice to see a good all-around performance from her.”
In addition to Bortner’s success from long range, the Warriors picked up three more 3-pointers from freshman Mykayla Mast (6 pts, 8 rebs, 3 stls, 2 blks), senior Kamryn Miller (7 pts, 4 stls) and freshman JJ Whetstone (3 pts) to finish 10-for-22, tying the team record for 3-pointers in a game.
The two prior times that Westview hit 10 threes in a single game was on Feb. 22, 2014 in a 62-48 regional semifinal over Winamac, and then the sectional title game against Whitko in 2016 when Hales hit her seven.
The Chargers were 2-for-11 from beyond the arc, with Mabie recording both makes. At the free throw line, the Warriors were 3-for-6 while West Noble was 3-for-10.
The win over West Noble is the first time the Warriors (3-5, 2-0 NECC) have won two in a row against the Chargers (0-7, 0-3 NECC) since the 2014-15 season, also winning last year’s matchup where Bortner made five 3-pointers. and the first time they are 2-0 in the conference since 2015.
“I would say this is the best we’ve probably played an I’m looking forward to playing like this again,” Bortner said.
Other contributors on the scoreboard for Westview were senior Andrea Miller (2 pts, 8 assts, 3 stls) and sophomore Morgan Riegsecker (2 pts, 4 assts, 2 stls).
Other scorers for West Noble were freshman Kayle Jordan (6 pts, 9 rebs) and juniors Alayna DeLong (3 pts, 5 rebs), JaLynn Baker (2 pts, 2 stls, 1 asst) and Chloe Sprague (2 pts, 1 reb, 1 asst).
The Warriors won the junior varsity game 41-23. They led the Chargers 14-2 after the first quarter, 22-13 at halftime and 29-17 through three.
Leading scorers for the Westview were freshman Bre Corey with a game-high 10 points and sophomore Shanna Miller with nine.
Freshman Kylie Ware led West Noble with eight points.
Westview heads home to face Churubusco in another NECC matchup Saturday night, while West Noble stays at home to play Goshen on Tuesday.
