It’s Homecoming Week!
Not every school will be celebrating it, but six schools (Angola, Central Noble, DeKalb, East Noble, Eastside and West Noble) will all be welcoming alumni, recognizing their Homecoming Courts along with their Kings and Queens (like yours truly) and hopefully there’ll be a heaping helping of pork burgers to go around as I make my way around the area!
As for last week however, if there was anything that we learned about last week’s football slate, it’s that we have a better understanding of who the stronger and weaker teams in the area are.
This was evidenced by West Noble’s and Angola’s thrashings of Fairfield and Lakeland in the Northeast Corner Conference Big Division, as well as East Noble’s close loss to Leo in the Northeast 8.
As far as college football went, while I love Purdue, I couldn’t help but be flabbergasted as I saw the Boilermakers do what they usually, and that was melt down.
Which was exactly what my gigantic heart did before shattering as Syracuse came back to defeat them.
While their game isn’t in this week’s lineup of picks, I’m hoping the Boilermakers can return to the win column after having learned their lesson by running sprints all week.
My reign continues as Queen of the Leaderboard at 37-12-1, as does Ken Fillmore’s reign in second at 36-13-1, after we both finished the week at 7-3.
Jeff Jones takes third by two games after his remarkable 8-2 showing last week, and David Vantress and Evan Weaver are bringing up the rear at 33-16-1 and 32-17-1, respectively.
Here are my Week 6 predictions.
Norwell over East Noble
The Knights have a one-dimensional offense with a heavy-run attack, which I believe will hurt them against arguably the best team in the Northeast 8.
Angola over Fairfield
Fairfield is not as good as their 4-1 record shows, considering all of their wins are against teams with a combined record of 4-16. With this in mind, Angola shouldn’t have many issues against the Falcons.
DeKalb over Huntington North
Last year’s contest was a 50-49 slugfest that saw the Barons on top. I imagine tonight will be lower-scoring, but DeKalb to still conquer their conference rival.
West Noble over Garrett
4-1 Chargers vs. 0-5 Railroaders. It’s going to be ugly.
Eastside over Prairie Heights
It’s going to be a rough night for the Panthers in Butler.
Lakeland over Central Noble
Prepare for a barnburner in Albion!
Churubusco over Fremont
Eagles in black and gold over the Eagles in black and red.
Trine over Centre (Ky.)
Both teams are 2-0 heading into this one, and the Colonels defeated the Thunder at home last season 14-7. Home team takes it this year too.
North Carolina over Notre Dame
The Irish have been floundering as of late, losing to Marshall two weeks ago and barely beating Cal last week. Though North Carolina has barely survived Appalachian State and Georgia State, I like the Tar Heels.
Kansas City Chiefs over Indianapolis Colts
While the time hasn’t yet come for the Colts to throw away the season and push for a top draft pick, it’s getting close.
Week 5 Scores
Leo 28, East Noble 21
West Noble 33, Fairfield 7
Angola 40, Lakeland 21
Columbia City 42, DeKalb 7
Central Noble 42, Fremont 0
Eastside 35, Garrett 12
Churubusco 42, Prairie Heights 0
Trine 55, Franklin 21
Syracuse 32, Purdue 29
Indiana 33, Western Kentucky 30 (OT)
Standings
Hannah Holstein 37-12-1 (7-3 last week)
Ken Fillmore 36-13-1 (7-3)
Jeff Jones 35-14-1 (8-2)
David Vantress 33-16-1 (6-4)
Evan Weaver 32-17-1 (6-4)
This week’s picks
Hannah’s Hotties
1. Norwell
2. Angola
3. DeKalb
4. West Noble
5. Eastside
6. Lakeland
7. Churubusco
8. Trine
9. North Carolina
10. Kansas City Chiefs
Fillmore’s Fumbles
1. Norwell
2. Angola
3. DeKalb
4. West Noble
5. Eastside
6. Lakeland
7. Churubusco
8. Trine
9. North Carolina
10. Kansas City Chiefs
Jones’ Jukes
1. Norwell
2. Angola
3. DeKalb
4. West Noble
5. Eastside
6. Lakeland
7. Churubusco
8. Trine
9. Notre Dame
10. Kansas City Chiefs
David’s D’ohs
1. Norwell
2. Angola
3. DeKalb
4. West Noble
5. Eastside
6. Lakeland
7. Churubusco
8. Trine
9. Notre Dame
10. Kansas City Chiefs
Evan’s Errors
1. Norwell
2. Angola
3. DeKalb
4. West Noble
5. Eastside
6. Lakeland
7. Churubusco
8. Trine
9. Notre Dame
10. Kansas City Chiefs
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.