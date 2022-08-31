BARRINGTON, Ill. — This past winter, Barrington (Ill.) High School junior Sophie Swanson had quite the basketball season for her Fillies.
First, she led the Fillies to a 30-6 record and a Class 4A state runners-up trophy, their best finish in school history.
She finished the year having averaged 21.4 points, 5.2 rebounds, three steals and two assists per game, and she broke the single game school record with 40 points and the season record with 750 points to place herself sixth on the all-time scoring list at Barrington with 1,393 career points.
That number is impressive on its own, but even more impressive when knowing the Fillies only played 12 games her sophomore year due to COVID-19.
Swanson was also the leading vote-getter for the Associated Press All-State Team and was named Illinois 4A Player of the Year.
She was the Mid-Suburban League Player of the Year and was named to all-conference and all-area teams and was an Illinois Basketball Coaches Association 4A 1st Team All-State player, all while receiving 20 NCAA Division I college offers that started flooding in before the season.
In fact, Swanson was starting to be recruited in eighth grade, with some of those schools being Alabama, Florida Gulf Coast, DePaul, Illinois and Wisconsin. She ended up choosing Purdue.
She was also invited to try out for the USA National U18 Team back in June, giving her the opportunity to play alongside other top scouted talent, including players committed to Connecticut, Notre Dame, Duke and Tennessee, among other top programs.
While she ended up missing the cut, Swanson said the experience allowed her to adjust the way she plays.
"Because I was 16 at the time, I was the second youngest one there," she said. "Everyone who was there were so talented and very strong players, so I wasn't able to do some of the things I was able to do in AAU and high school, but I realize that's what it's going to be like in college."
But perhaps her most crowning achievement last winter was that Swanson was named Ms. Basketball of Illinois for 2022, being named on 29 of 76 ballots and receiving 13 first-place votes to finish with 95 points, beating the runner-up by 13 points.
To win Ms. Basketball is quite an accomplishment on its own, as Swanson’s name will now be known among Indiana Fever legend and Basketball Hall of Famer Tamika Catchings, as well has two-time WNBA champion and current Chicago Sky player Candace Parker.
“It was really exciting when I first found out that I got it,” Swanson said. “After seeing all the previous people who have gotten it before, it’s kind of cool to be up there with those big names because all my hard work started paying off.”
However, with winning it as a junior, Swanson has a chance to become just the fourth player to win the award in back-to-back seasons, with the other three being Parker, current University of South Carolina player Brea Beal and former Indiana University player Tyra Buss. Parker and Beal both won Illinois' Ms. Basketball in three straight years.
Babbi Barreiro, Barrington’s coach of the last 28 years, said of Swanson in an April interview with the Chicago Tribune, “In the open court, she’s got another gear that makes her really hard to defend. If you step in to stop her, she can pull up and shoot the ball. Then she’s got that step-back 3-pointer where she steps in and pops back, and I joke that it’s almost indefensible. It’s really special.”
With how much athletic talent Swanson has, it’s safe to say that her gift doesn’t fall far from the tree, as she is not the first member of her family to claim success in sports.
While her father played football at Ohio University, her mother played basketball at NCAA Division II Saint Joseph’s College in Rensselaer. Before Saint Joseph’s College, Sloan Haughey-Swanson played for Hamilton from 1986-89, where she still holds the girls school record for career points (1,272) and the school record for career rebounds regardless of gender with 971. She also ranks tied for fifth in steals (199) and is sixth in assists (183).
Sloan Haughey also holds the single-game records for most points (43 vs. Angola) and most rebounds (28 vs. Fairfield), which ranks 10th in Indiana history. She is tied with two other players for most field goals, recording a total of 15 twice against West Noble and Angola.
That’s not all, as Sloan's 369 rebounds (16.8 per game in 22 games) in her senior season ranks ninth in state history. In that season, she was a Second Team All-State selection by Hoosier Basketball Magazine and was chosen player of the year by the Fort Wayne News Sentinel.
It was Sloan who had gotten Sophie started in basketball, when at the age of five, she began playing for a park district team that was coached by her mom.
“Sophie was always an athletic kid to begin with and always really enjoyed sports,” Haughey-Swanson said. “As the years went by, she would always just play for the park district with me coaching, and then starting in third grade, we were back in Hamilton for a few weeks in the summer and we signed her up for the McCracken Basketball Camp and Hoosier Basketball Camp in third and fourth grade, and she loved it.”
In fifth grade, Sophie Swanson joined a Barrington feeder travel team, the Lady Bombers, and then joined the Wolverinas, a competitive AAU team, her freshman year of high school.
In between all of that, Swanson played soccer up until the sixth grade, when she decided that she wanted to focus solely on basketball. Because of her dedication to the sport, Swanson consistently played above her age level and has developed a sense for playing every guard position, as well as being able to play in the post at 5-feet-10 inches tall.
"I have seen Sophie put an incredible amount of work on her own on top of the countless hours of practice that her high school and AAU teams put in," Sloan Haughey-Swanson said. "So, it's been super exciting and impressive to see somebody put that kind of dedication and for something that they love so much."
Sophie’s uncle, Todd Haughey, made a name in his own right playing for the Marines from 1984-86, scoring a total of 1,021 points, which is sixth on Hamilton’s all-time list.
In his senior year, Haughey scored 627 points to place second in school history while finishing as the third leading scorer in the state at 27.3 points per game. That was before the three-point shot and class basketball existed.
Todd also ranks first in school history for field goal attempts in a season at 488 and in a single game against Prairie Heights at 26.
Together, Todd and Sloan rank second in Steuben County all-time in sibling duos career points with 2,293, with only Fremont sisters Shae and Jada Rhonehouse ahead of them at 2,534.
Cameron Haughey, another uncle of Sophie's, also played for the Marines, where he was a member of their 1991 sectional championship team.
Years before Sloan and Todd put their names in the record books, the Swanson and Haughey families' love for basketball began with Sophie's grandfather, Gus Haughey, who was leading the Marines in the mid-1950’s.
Gus was the leading scorer for the Marines in 1957 with 270 points. Against Salem in 1956, Gus was 13-for-18 from the free-throw line to set records in both makes and attempts. He also set season records that year in both categories with 74 makes and 136 attempts.
Gus was principal of Hamilton throughout the time Sloan, Todd and Cameron all attended the school. It was a career that spanned 21 years.
"I can honestly say I've never pushed them to play," Gus said. "We had a basketball goal, they learned a sport on their own, and they'd beat up on each other in the games and that made them all tougher."
Gus said that while his whole family loves the game, he never would have thought to see a family member playing for a Big 10 school in his lifetime.
"That's surreal for my wife and I just to see this and we're looking forward to it," he said. "We're looking forward to another year of Sophie in high school, and we're looking forward to the experience at her college."
