HUNTINGTON — History was both made and repeated itself at the Northeast 8 Conference cross country meet this past Saturday.
East Noble sophomore Addison Lindsey retained her individual championship along with her team keeping the title in the girls race, while DeKalb's boys squad won their first conference title since 2001, when it was still known as the Northeast Hoosier Conference.
In the girls race, the Knights placed four runners in the top six, with Lindsey winning it in 18:44.8, four seconds faster than at the same race a year ago and 1:04 faster than teammate Macey Colin, who was the runner-up at 19:48.1.
Teammates Rae David (20:21.8) and Lydia Keihn (20:28.5) were close behind them in fifth and sixth.
“I thought we had a pretty good day,” East Noble coach Mark Liepe said. “Anytime you have four of the top six, that's pretty good."
All seven runners for the Knights earned some level of conference recognition as all of them placed in the top 21 to score 27 points ahead of Norwell's 56.
Lindsey, Colin, David and Keihn all made All-NE8 First Team, Rachel Becker was 13th in 21:00.1 to make All-NE8 Second Team and Dakota Rodgers (20th in 21:22.3) and Julianna Crow (21st in 21:24.5) rounded out the All-NE8 Honorable Mention recipients.
“Can we run better?” Liepe said. “It's possible that we could run better than that, but we didn't have to. It's do what you need to do and move on."
The 27 points scored by the Knights sets a new NE8 conference record for the lowest team score dating back to 2015. The previous record was 35 scored by the Knights last year.
The win by East Noble also marks the first time the Knights have repeated as champions since they won three years in a row from 2015-17.
A pair of Barons also made the All-NE8 First Team, with Lydia Bennett (20:14.5) and Abby DeTray (20:15.9) taking third and fourth overall. It was Bennett's fourth time making first team.
The next top runner for DeKalb was Olivia Woodcox, finishing 28th in 22:23.4, followed by Sydney Helbert (33rd in 22:54.1), MeiLin Gentis (42nd in 23:48.8), KaiLin Gentis (44th in 23:52.6) and Isabella Barton (52nd in 25:20.8).
As a team, the Barons were fourth with 110 points, just behind Columbia City's 99.
One of the most impressive performances of the day did not come in the varsity race, however. In fact, it was Knights freshman Chloe Gibson who caught Coach Liepe's attention in the junior varsity race.
Gibson won the JV race in a time of 20:15.4, a personal record of about 45 seconds and a second shy of three minutes ahead of her closest challenger.
To compare, Gibson would have placed fourth between DeKalb's Bennett and DeTray and would have made the All-NE8 First Team pretty handily.
She was left off the varsity lineup for the race because, according to Liepe, was on the fence with a couple other girls in terms of who'll be running at sectionals next week.
"If we want to find an all-star today, Chloe Gibson," Liepe said. "What she laid out there, there's no way we can't let her in our lineup. I'm not saying any of our other girls didn't do well, but that's an outlier. It's just phenomenal what she did today."
In the boys race, DeKalb won with 54 points, ahead of Columbia City's 71 and Leo's 76. East Noble was sixth with 156.
“When I ran, we were close to winning a couple of years,” Beckmann said. “But it is an absolute honor to have ran at DeKalb and to be back coaching and win in my first year here."
Five Barons received some form of All-NE8 recognition, with Jaren McIntire leading the pack with a runner-up finish in 16:44.3, 36 seconds faster than his 12th-place performance last season.
Landon Knowles joined him on the first team, placing fifth in 16:55.7. Matthias Hefty made All-NE8 Second Team, coming 10th in 17:26.6, while Will Haupert (18th in 18:13.7) and Tim O'Keefe (19th in 18:14.4) earned honorable mention.
Across both the boys and girls teams, Beckmann said his team had seven personal bests.
“You always want your runners to be peaking at the end of the season, that's the goal,” Beckmann said. “For some of our seniors who had their last race today, we wanted them to be peaking today. We had a couple PR that weren't necessarily going to move onto next week, but they did an amazing job and I'm just excited for them."
For the Knights, Trey Warren and Thomas Brinker each made All-NE8 Second Team, with Warren finishing in ninth at 17:18.9 and Brinker finishing 14th in 17:50.4.
“Trey and Tommy ran pretty darn good,” Liepe said. "Neither of them were supposed to be quite that far up, so I thought they ran well today."
Behind the pair was Matt Pickering in 32nd at 18:52.3, followed by Nathan Schlotter in 49th (21:10.4), Logan Golden in 52nd (24:07.6) and Aiden Hoffman in 53rd (24:45.2).
"Matt ran about an average race for him, and then our tail end ran pretty average for themselves as well," Liepe said. "There were no big letdowns anywhere and I don't think anybody had an awful day."
The individual champion was Luke Shappell, who bested McIntire by 14 seconds (16:30.7).
Northeast 8 Conference Cross Country Meet at Huntington University
GIRLS
Team Scores: 1. East Noble 27. 2. Norwell 56. 3. Columbia City 99. 4. DeKalb 110. 5. Leo 121. 6. Huntington North 126. 7. Bellmont 176. 8. New Haven 210.
First-team All-NE8: 1. Addison Lindsey (EN) 18:44.8. 2. Macey Colin (EN) 19:48.1. 3. Lydia Bennett (DK) 20:14.5. 4. Abby DeTray (DK) 20:15.9. 5. Rae David (EN) 20:21.8. 6. Lydia Keihn (EN) 20:28.5. 7. Makenzee Kahn (NW) 20:38.2.
Second-team All-NE8: 8. Felice Mullinax (CC) 20:38.7. 9. Ashley Waldman (NW) 20:43.3. 10. Maya Norris (LEO) 20:50.8. 11. Addison Meyer (NW) 20:54.4. 12. Brooklyn Meyer (NW) 20:54.5. 13. Rachel Becker (EN) 21:00.1. 14. Ellen Scott (BE) 21:06.
Honorable mention All-NE8: 15. Ella Colclesser (HN) 21:11.5. 16. Emma Kennedy (CC) 21:13.6. 17. Haleigh Reinhard (NW) 21:14. 18. Aries Odom (NH) 21:18.8. 19. Emily Cogdell (LEO) 21:20.1. 20. Dakota Rodgers (EN) 21:22.3. 21. Julianna Crow (EN) 21:24.5.
Other Finishers: 22. Gracie Fields (HN) 21.27.5. 23. Olivia Lashure (LEO) 21.29.1. 24. Samantha Lickey (CC) 21:39.4. 25. Brooke Sigler (CC) 21:42.5. 26. Ayla Wagner (CC) 22:04.1. 27. Elle McDonald (HN) 22:18.9. 28. Olivia Woodcox (DK) 22:23.4. 29. Elizabeth Norris (NW) 22:27.2. 30. Brenna Cady (HN) 22:42.6. 31. Isabelle Shenfeld (LEO) 22:43. 32. Kaylee Brooks (HN) 22:51.2. 33. Sydney Helbert (DK) 22:54.1. 34. Keeley Carpenter (BE) 22:56.2. 35. Ava Sigler (CC) 22:57.2. 36. Madison Witter (BE) 22:56.2. 37. Alana Cady (NW) 23:14.3. 38. Eva Wagner (LEO) 23:18.3. 39. Ava Beaty (LEO) 23:40.2. 40. Hannah Haupert (HN) 23:41.5. 41. Rachel Brooks (LEO) 23:47.9. 42. MeiLin Gentis (DK) 23:48.8. 43. Bre Feasel (BE) 23:49.7. 44. KaiLin Gentis (DK) 23:52.6. 45. Lily Swihart (NH) 23:57.7. 46. Marissa Goodwin (NH) 24:24. 47. Ava Ward (CC) 24:30.5. 48. Kendall Wheeler (NH) 24:43.3. 49. Shaylin McCray (BE) 24:56.3. 50. Dehvyn Roeback (BE) 25:00.5. 51. Sophia Fisher (BE) 25:01.4. 52. Isabella Barton (DK) 25:20.8. 53. Sara Volz (NH) 25:46.1. 54. Heather Gaynor (HN) 27:35.4. 55. Ava Kaiser (NH) 28:52.9.
BOYS
Team Scores: 1. DeKalb 54. 2. Columbia City 71. 3. Leo 76. 4. Norwell 98. 5. Bellmont 119. 6. East Noble 156. 7. New Haven 173. 8. Huntington North 176.
First-team All-NE8: 1. Luke Shappell (LEO) 16:30.7. 2. Jaren McIntire (DK) 16:44.3. 3. Ian Webb (BE) 16:49.9. 4. Zachary Waldman (NW) 16:52.3. 5. Landon Knowles (DK) 16:55.7. 6. Jaydon Steidinger (LEO) 17:02.4. 7. Andrew Arnos (NH) 17:08.9.
Second-team All-NE8: 8. Daniel Mullett (CC) 17:15.3. 9. Trey Warren (EN) 17:18.9. 10. Matthias Hefty (DK) 17:26.6. 11. Marcus Ridge (CC) 17:28.6. 12. Elijah Obringer (BE) 17:32.2. 13. Austin Johnson (LEO) 17:39.5. 14. Thomas Brinker (EN) 17:50.4.
Honorable mention All-NE8: 15. Gavin Good (CC) 17:55.6. 16. Gavin Threewits (NW) 18:04.4. 17. Dylan Anspach (CC) 18:04.7. 18. Will Haupert (DK) 18:13.7. 19. Tim O'Keefe (DK) 18:14.4. 20. Zachary Pletcher (CC) 18:17.3. 21. Caleb Reust (HN) 18:18.8.
Other Finishers: 22. Devon Whiteleather (CC) 18:23.1. 23. Marin Melcher (NW) 18:29.5. 24. Isaac Rentschler (CC) 18:34.3. 25. Landon Diver (NW) 18:36.3. 26. Harry Gunsett (BE) 18:37.7. 27. Jace Donahey (LEO) 18:38.4. 28. Dominic Lisinicchia (HN) 18:39.2. 29. Fernando Flores (LEO) 18:43.5. 30. Lukas Mashuda (NW) 18:45.4. 31. Braylon Meyer (DK) 18:49.8. 32. Matt Pickering (EN) 18:52.3. 33. Brayden Gustafson (LEO) 18:53.4. 34. Gabe Barton (DK) 18:57.9. 35. Bobby Kwandrans (NW) 19:01.8. 36. Jonah Harris (NH) 19:08.3. 37. Bryan Garcia (NH) 19:14.8. 38. Maddux Miller (BE) 19:16. 39. Luke Johnson (NW) 19:17.6. 40. Landon Rich (BE) 19:24.2. 41. Tiler Carr (HN) 19:29.6. 42. Jack Holzinger (HN) 19:30.6. 43. Aidan Ackels (NH) 19:36.4. 44. Ian Eidson (HN) 19:44.4. 45. Ethan Curtis (BE) 19:49. 46. Jake Stevens (HN) 47. Micah Plemons (HN) 20:18.4. 48. Henry Kukelhan (BE) 20:24.1. 49. Nathan Schlotter (EN) 21:10.4. 50. Ben Baker (NH) 21:29.2. 51. Austin Noble (NH) 22:16.6. 52. Logan Golden (EN) 24:07. Aiden Hoffman (EN) 24:45.2.
