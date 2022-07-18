ALBION — The Cougars have a new high school girls basketball coach.
At the Central Noble Board of Education school board meeting Monday evening, the board approved the hiring of Sam Malcolm by a vote of 3-0.
He will be filling the shoes of Josh Treesh, who resigned in June after 11 seasons due to family reasons.
Malcolm beat out five other candidates, to which Cougars athletic director David Bremer said he was the one that wowed him the most and was the most passionate applicant for the position.
"He's a really passionate guy," Bremer said. "He has a servant mindset which was impressive and he wants to make the girls better. That was by far one of the things that was most impressive about him, and when it boiled down to it, Sam was the man for the job."
Malcolm is well qualified for the job, whereas despite not being at the helm of a program before, he has plenty of coaching experience.
He has coached ages from the youth to high school levels, coaching baseball, cross-country, football, softball and basketball.
Most recently, Malcolm was an assistant cross-country coach at Garrett High School for four years, while on the court, he was the junior varsity boys basketball coach at Garrett from 2016-18 and has coached both boys and girls at the middle school.
As an athlete, Malcolm was a basketball and baseball player for Garrett from 1985-1989, where he was a two-time letterman in baseball and lettered in basketball his senior season.
There were three things that appealed the most to him about the job.
"Number one, the community in Albion and the Central Noble School District with how they support their athletic programs," Malcolm said. Number two, the girls program has been one of the top programs in the state for the last several years. Then the fact I get to be the head coach and run my own program."
Malcolm brings over his kids, Makenna, Malachi and Merek, who will all be playing basketball for the Cougars in the years to come. He was prepared to decline the position if they were unable to transfer.
"I appreciate what the interviewing committee and Mr. Bremer did for my kids," Malcolm said. "I didn't want to coach against them and I just didn't want to even be in that situation."
Malcolm has already been hard at work getting his team prepared for the upcoming season, holding summer workouts and meeting with the girls, as well as finalizing his coaching staff that he hopes to have completed in the next couple of weeks.
"I hope they are excited as I am," Malcolm said. "Being a new coach, there's a lot of things I have to learn, but with the guidance of Mr. Bremer and the other coaches here at the school, as well as relying on my past experience, we're excited about getting started."
Malcolm will be retaining Abbey Mault and Doug Bolen, who Bremer said were the ones who took the reins after Treesh had resigned.
"Abbey has been really big for us in being a stalwart and helping the little kids," Bremer said. "She's done a lot of work with the junior girls in getting them active."
Bremer's aspirations for the future of the girls basketball program under the care of Malcolm is a greater involvement at the elementary level.
"We want to see him cultivate that youth so that we can develop a solid JV team because it's been a few years since we've had a JV that didn't also have to dress varsity," Bremer said. "When you're doing that, it really kind of takes away from the JV experience because now your better JV kids can only play three quarters because they need to save a quarter for varsity."
Bremer continued, "So we want to see that build and, ideally in the future, numbers and excitement about the program will help us be competitive every year. I know Sam will bring that."
When he first found out he was getting the job, the first emotion that crossed his mind was that of excitement and has stayed with him ever since.
"I think I'm still on cloud nine you might say," Malcolm said. "To have the committee want me to run our program, who wouldn't be excited about that? I just want to thank them for having the faith and trust in me to offer me the opportunity to come to Central Noble. I'm not ready for October 1, but when it gets here, it's going to be fun."
