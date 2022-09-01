I admit, last week was not a good week for me.
An 8-2 week, fine. I can take that. But 7-3? That’s below average this bovine’s standards.
Fortunately, college football beckons me back to the big screen Farmer John put back up on the side of the barn for me and the rest of the animals.
When the season’s over with, I’m hoping I can persuade him into gifting it to the Auburn Garrett Drive In, as the talk in the barnyard has been that their screen was damaged in this week’s storm.
I’m really going to miss trekking across the cornfields to watch the latest flicks they played. Hopefully they can get it fixed as soon as they can.
Anyways, last week’s pigskin action was a pretty disappointing one in my opinion, as only four teams from the coverage area won their games.
Kudos to DeKalb, West Noble and Churubusco for winning their games and most of all congratulations to Fremont, who improved to 2-0 for the first time since 1997.
I’ll be making a special trip out to Fremont tonight for their homecoming, hoping they’ve set aside a heaping helping of pork burgers for yours truly.
As far as this week’s standings are concerned, I’m still sitting on top with *rolls eyes* David Vantress at 16-4. Honestly not that bad two weeks in, but here’s hoping I can pull away from him this week.
Evan Weaver and Jeff Jones are right behind us at 15-5, while Ken Fillmore has slipped to last place at 14-6.
It’s still early in the season however, so we’ll see how teams react after seeing this week’s picks.
Here are my Week 3 predictions.
Eastside over West Noble
West Noble may be 2-0, but the two teams they’ve beaten (Central Noble and Wawasee) are both 0-2. Eastside, on the other hand, went toe-to-toe with the No. 2 team in Class 1A and only lost by four.
East Noble over Huntington North
The Knights looked good against NorthWood for about three quarters before it all fell apart in the fourth. I think they’ll bounce back in their Northeast 8 Conference opener at the Vikings.
New Haven over DeKalb
The Barons have only beaten New Haven once since 2009. That probably won’t change tonight.
Fremont over North Central (Ohio)
The Eagles have a chance to make history at their homecoming tonight by going 3-0 for the first time since 1987, against a team that is in its first year of having a varsity football program. Who’s ready for a party?
Lakeland over Prairie Heights
The last time Prairie Heights beat the Lakers was in 2003. Actually, Lakeland is 33-2 over the Panthers in the last 35 years. Yikes.
Churubusco over Garrett
The Railroaders are teetering after back-to-back losses to open the season. The Eagles have won the past five matchups with Garrett and have the momentum after blowing out Lakeland last Friday.
Fairfield over Central Noble
The Cougars were oh so close to getting their first win of the season last week against Woodlan, but are now 0-2 and I’m slowly starting to lose hope. Fairfield is 2-0, but they have both been very close. Something’s gotta give.
Chelsea (Mich.) over Angola
Chelsea won a state championship last year in Division 4, with the Hornets being one of its many victims. I truthfully cannot see an upset after Angola’s narrow victory two weeks ago.
Indiana over Illinois
College football is back! The Hoosiers and Illini should be an evenly contested contest, which means I can’t go against my home state.
Ohio State over Notre Dame
Negating my previous pick, I’m going against my home state here. It’s Marcus Freeman’s second game as head coach for the Irish and his first season opener, which tells me he might be in for a rude awakening in “The Shoe”.
Week 2 Scores
DeKalb 42, Garrett 20
Adams Central 25, Eastside 21
NorthWood 35, East Noble 14
Leo 28, Angola 21
West Noble 35, Wawasee 24
Churubusco 41, Lakeland 21
Woodlan 32, Central Noble 27
Bronson (Mich.) 20, Prairie Heights 7
Fremont 46, Blackford 29
Carroll 28, Snider 21
Standings
Hannah Holstein 16-4
David Vantress 16-4
Evan Weaver 15-5
Jeff Jones 15-5
Ken Fillmore 14-6
This week’s picks
Hannah’s Hotties
1. Eastside
2. East Noble
3. New Haven
4. Fremont
5. Lakeland
6. Churubusco
7. Fairfield
8. Chelsea (Mich.)
9. Indiana
10. Ohio State
David’s D’ohs
1. West Noble
2. East Noble
3. DeKalb
4. Fremont
5. Prairie Heights
6. Churubusco
7. Fairfield
8. Chelsea (Mich.)
9. Indiana
10. Ohio State
Evan’s Errors
1. Eastside
2. Huntington North
3. New Haven
4. Fremont
5. Lakeland
6. Churubusco
7. Fairfield
8. Chelsea (Mich.)
9. Indiana
10. Notre Dame
Jones’ Jukes
1. Eastside
2. East Noble
3. DeKalb
4. Fremont
5. Lakeland
6. Churubusco
7. Fairfield
8. Chelsea (Mich.)
9. Indiana
10. Ohio State
Fillmore’s Fumbles
1. Eastside
2. East Noble
3. New Haven
4. Fremont
5. Lakeland
6. Churubusco
7. Fairfield
8. Chelsea (Mich.)
9. Indiana
10. Ohio State
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.