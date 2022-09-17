EMMA — In the 2022 Northeast Corner Conference Girls Soccer Tournament championship game, the Angola Hornets did what no other team in the NECC had yet to do this season.
Score a goal against Westview.
That lone goal, scored by senior Jacqueline Miller with 1:07 remaining in the game, would not be enough however, as the Warriors rolled to a 5-1 victory to win their second straight conference tournament title.
While Warriors (9-2-2) coach Jesse Ward said that while his team had a good non-conference schedule to prepare for moments like the tournament, he felt the Hornets represented a different challenge.
"Angola's an athletic team," he said. "They're aggressive and have a couple of really nice players. They have a very strong and athletic group of girls up top, but we see teams like that."
Angola's athleticism and strong defense resulted in a slow start for Westview, with senior goalkeeper Maleah Sears making three saves for the Hornets before Angola got its first shot of the match 12 minutes into the game.
Two minutes after their first shot attempt, the Hornets (6-6) nearly took the lead on a shot that snuck past the keeper before hitting the right post and resting just in front of the goal line.
"I think we came out really strong and had an outstanding first half," Angola coach Rick Towers said. "I don't know if it went in or not, but a goal's a goal. We missed another opportunity in the second half so whose to say what direction the momentum had shifted if we scored."
Just about 90 seconds later, the Warriors struck first at the 24:25 mark when sophomore Faith Beechy scored on a through pass from sophomore Bri Munoz.
It was quickly 2-0 after Munoz scored on an assist from classmate Kelsie Ward 10 minutes later, which would be the halftime score.
At halftime, the Warriors were outshooting the Hornets by double figures, with 12 shots by Westview being on goal.
By comparison, the Hornets had four shots on goal the entire game.
In the second half, Westview notched two goals from its seniors in the span of four minutes, with Andrea Miller scoring a header off of a cross from Paige Riegsecker at 32:32, followed by Paige Schwartz scoring from a Munoz pass to make it 4-0.
The fifth goal came from a penalty shot by Ward with 6:34 remaining.
Before Miller's goal for Angola, Westview had not given up a single goal in six games against conference opponents, outscoring teams 40-0.
"Westview is a really good team," Towers said. "But we talked at halftime that they're predictable. Our game plan was that if they were going to play their strength in the middle with Munoz, we were going to play our strength in that we have the speed and fitness to play the sides."
Towers continued, "To score a goal in the closing two minutes on a team that hasn't been scored on all year in conference, that's a confidence builder and I think we're going in the right direction."
Westview's junior goalkeepers Hope Bortner and Kaitlin Nuzum split halves in net for the Warriors, with Bortner recording all three of Westview's saves in the second half.
Senior Madison Hooley, who has normally been Westview's starting keeper, has been out since the start of tournament with a broken toe.
"It's a different feel," Ward said. "We expect to have her back around sectionals. Kaitlin has been our backup all year, and now we're bringing on Hope just to kind of keep our bases covered in case Madison is out for the year."
For Angola, senior Maleah Sears returned to goalie after being injured earlier in the year.
The two teams meet again at Westview tonight for a regular season conference matchup.
