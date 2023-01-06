KENDALLVILLE — When games come down to the wire, the East Noble boys basketball team do not know how to finish yet.
The Knights have already lost two close overtime games earlier this season, and nearly forced a third one against Northeast 8 Conference foe Huntington North Friday night, but would come up short 50-48 in regulation after a potential game-winner and game-tying shot came up short.
Knights senior Owen Ritchie (10 points) attempted a 3-pointer with about ten seconds remaining for the go-ahead basket, but his shot would hit off the front rim and into the hands of senior Hunter Kline.
Kline, who finished with a team-high 11 points, looked for a teammate to pass to on the perimeter, but when no one was open, attempted a hook that bounced off the back side of the rim and fell out.
The Knights set themselves up for the chance in the third quarter, coming back from being down 29-22 at halftime and tying it at 39 when sophomore Kobe Ritchie made a layup with 1:41 left in the quarter. Ritchie scored six of his eight points in the period and added the other two midway through the fourth.
The Vikings maintained a healthy seven point lead in the first half through junior Asher Chipchosky (10 points) and senior Levi McElhaney (14 points), who combined for 14 in the half.
East Noble senior Owen VanGessel kept the Knights within striking distance with his free throw shooting, making four attempts for the night to add to his four from the field.
Ritchie and Kline each had five free throws, with all of Ritchie’s makes coming in the third and Kline’s coming in the first and fourth quarters.
Other scoring for the Knights was junior Mason Hankins (6 points) and sophomore Nathan Bowker (5 points).
For the Vikings, senior Tiler Carr had 11 points, nine coming from 3-pointers, junior Zach Nash scored six, senior Aric Hosler had four and senior Wesley Huff added three.
East Noble won the junior varsity game 40-38, overcoming a 26-18 halftime deficit. Sophomore Landon Swogger led the Knights with 10 points, ahead of Ryker Quake with eight.
Other scorers for EN were sophomores Pace Agee and Cole Thompson (6 points each), freshman Mason Treesh (6 points), junior Braydon Collins and freshman Keegan Derry (2 points each).
Junior Blake Sheward led the Vikings with 11 points, and freshman Dalton Husband added 10.
Huntington North won the freshman game, 37-30.
The Knights travel to Waterloo to face NE8 rival DeKalb next Friday.
