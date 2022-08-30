KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — After her team went 3-0 to win the Tennessee Classic volleyball tournament to open the season this past weekend, Purdue senior and West Noble alumna Maddie Schermerhorn was named to the All-Tournament team.
In the tournament against the Lady Vols, Bowling Green and Loyola Chicago Schermerhorn combined for 42 digs, 12 assists and two service aces.
UNCG's McHugh wins SoCon Setter of the Week
University of North Carolina at Greensboro senior and Angola graduate Gabriela McHugh was awarded Setter of the Week for the Southern Conference for her performances at the Spartan-Aggie Tournament in a sweep against Bethune-Cookman and five-set matches against Coppin State and North Carolina A&T.
She recorded a combined 121 assists, averaging 40 a match, while also combining for 35 digs.
She was named to the Spartan-Aggie All-Tournament Team for her efforts and moved into fifth all-time at UNCG for assists at 2,809.
In an interview published on UNCG's athletics website, McHugh said, "It's always nice to get an accolade. Anytime I achieve any award I always just have to thank my passers and hitters, because without them, it's not possible. We played well this weekend, showed a lot of grit and I'm really excited to see our team grow and develop this season. It's going to be a good year for sure."
Grace's Erwin named NCCAA National Defensive Player of the Week
Grace College senior and East Noble alumna Grace Erwin was tabbed the National Christian College Athletic Association National Defensive Player of the Week for her performance at the Lourdes Classic this past weekend.
Erwin totaled 60 digs in 12 sets across three matches at the tournament, including 29 in a five-set comeback against Bluefield (W.V.) She also had a combined total of 12 assists.
WCU's Hartsough records strong numbers at WF Invitational
At the Wake Forest Invitational last weekend, Western Carolina sophomore and Lakeland graduate Bailey Hartsough was a leading player for the Catamounts, contributing to two victories against the Demon Deacons and N.C. Central.
Hartsough combined for 24 kills, 28 digs, two blocks and a service ace across 11 sets played.
