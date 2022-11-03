ANGOLA — 31st time’s the charm!
History was made in front of an energetic crowd at Shive Field on Wednesday night for the Trine women’s soccer team in two ways.
Not only did the Thunder advance to their second straight Michigan Intercollegiate Athletic Association Tournament Championship for the first time ever, but they also ended a streak that had stood the test of time.
The No. 2 seeded Thunder had never beaten the Flying Dutch before Wednesday, putting a nightmarish streak to bed once and for all by ousting the Flying Dutch from the tournament 3-0 to move onto the final at top-seeded Calvin on Saturday at 1 p.m.
The victory avenges a 3-1 loss that Trine suffered to the Flying Dutch in last year’s MIAA Tournament Championship.
“I’m just so proud of the girls,” Thunder coach Gary Boughton said. “I put a lot of demands on them and every single one of these girls came here to meet those demands. I want to give more credit to them than to me.”
Heading into its semifinal contest against No. 3 seeded Hope, Trine was 0-28-2 all-time against the Flying Dutch dating back to when the two teams first started playing each other in 2003.
“Hope has been kind of the last hurdle for us in terms of getting a win against as a program within the MIAA and they are always a great team,” Boughton said. “It almost felt like it was finally the younger sibling getting the best of the older sibling that’s been picked on for awhile, so it feels really good to kind of get that piano off our back.”
All three goals were scored in the first half, the first coming just 9:52 into the match when senior midfielder Olivia Butterworth scored on a corner kick from sophomore midfielder Bella Mabry to give the Thunder some early momentum.
“The corner kick is something we've been working on a lot,” Boughton said. “Just getting good service into the right area and working on the timing of our runs. Butterworth’s really dangerous with her head in those situations.”
The second goal came via a through pass by Mabry, her second assist of the night, to junior forward Taylor Noll that allowed her to score one on one against Hope’s goalkeeper, junior Parker Hutchinson at 24:20.
“I got in and no more than 30 seconds later, I made a run and a beautiful ball by Bella,” Noll said. “She slid it through and I just had one touch and into the goal. I honestly didn't believe it went in at first but it was a very good shot and a very well-executed play from the whole team.”
Though she didn’t score any goals herself, Mabry was involved for the third goal of the match as well, getting fouled just outside the penalty box to allow for freshman defender Francesca Fronczak’s first career goal, scoring from the ensuing free kick at 38:36.
“As a defender, you don’t get too many opportunities,” Boughton said. “But she was scoring some bangers, upper 90 all week in training, and we had to get her forward and get her an opportunity here. She’s got an incredible technique striking the ball.”
While it appeared that Hope kept the ball on the offensive side of the pitch for much of the game, as well as outshooting the Thunder 16-10, the Flying Dutch could not translate that extra possession into any goals.
That’s because Trine’s sophomore goalkeeper, Sophie Aschemeier, was a brick wall in the net, making six saves to give Hope (10-5-2 overall) just its third shutout loss of the season.
Before tying Hope 1-1 back on Oct. 1 of this season, the only other time the Thunder had not lost to the Flying Dutch was a 0-0 tie in Holland, Michigan back on Oct. 14, 2014.
But the Thunder have come a long way from that 4-11-4 squad in 2014 that last tied Hope, as the Thunder improved their overall record for this season to 11-4-3.
“It was an amazing turnout tonight, most we’ve ever gotten,” Noll said of the crowd attendance. “And I definitely would have to say it just helps give us the energy that we need, especially when we are wearing down. You can definitely just feel the atmosphere when they’re chanting with us and I couldn’t have asked for a better student section to look across the field and thank after the game.”
Trine’s matchup this Saturday against Calvin (16-0-1) will be a rematch from Oct. 15, when the Thunder put up a tough battle against the Knights to fall 1-0. The Knights defeated No. 5 seeded Albion 4-1 Wednesday night to set up the rematch.
“We’ve got to show up with the energy that we showed up with tonight, the hunger and determination,” Boughton said. “Calvin’s an incredibly gifted team this year and are incredibly hard to score against. To win, we've got to find a way to do that. We get to the drawing board tonight to come up with some plans for the game, but I have all the confidence that if our girls show up with the energy they brought when we saw them earlier in the season, and the discipline to the game plan, we'll get a result.”
Before the match, the 2022 MIAA All-Conference and postseason award recipients for both teams were recognized.
Senior defender Andrea Wright became the first player from Trine to receive the Senior Sportswoman of the Year Award, an honor given out since 2019 to a senior student-athlete who values competition, education, service and who brings joy to the game.
"Not only has Andrea played a critical role in the team's growth and success since her freshman year, but she has distinguished herself as a leader across the campus. She is one of the most active student-athletes I have met, a true servant-leader," Boughton said in an interview with Trine’s athletics website, trinethunder.com. "She has been a key part in all of the Trine women's soccer team's successes, and for as talented and brilliant as she is, she finds joy in her selflessness, which she plans to continue in her life's work."
Sophomores Aschemeier and forward Teresa Ashbrook each made appearance’s on the All-MIAA First Team, Ashbrook’s second and Aschemeier’s first.
On the second team, Butterworth and junior defender Olivia Argentieri were named as representatives for the Thunder.
