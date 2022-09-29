LIGONIER — West Noble's and Westview's boys soccer teams have been at the top of the Northeast Corner Conference for awhile now.
Last year, the Chargers won the tournament championship and shared the regular season title with the Warriors despite winning both against Westview.
This year, the two matched up in the tournament championship a couple of weeks ago and, on Thursday night, the de facto regular season championship, as both teams came into the game with 5-0 conference records.
The Class 1A No. 1 ranked Warriors completed the sweep of both titles Thursday when they came back from a 1-0 deficit to defeat the Chargers 6-1 behind junior Teague Misner's four goals.
"We started a little slow," Westview coach Jamie Martin said. "West Noble is a good team and they came out with high intensity. They put one in on us real quick and then we woke up. It was an eye-opener."
It was none other than West Noble's leading goal scorer, Bradyn Barth, scoring at the 23:43 mark of the first half to put the Chargers up by one. It was only the sixth goal scored on the Warriors all season.
Just six and nine minutes later however, the Warriors struck with two fast goals, the first by Carson Brown on a low shot from just outside the box, and the second by Misner.
2-1 would be the score at halftime, though it was nearly a 3-2 Westview game had Barth's wide open shot after juking the goalie not been miraculously saved by a Warrior defender, and if Westview had not missed on a free kick from outside the penalty box with just seconds to go.
"Our backline has done a great job all year," Martin said. "With Braden [Eash] and Evan [Litwiller] as our outside backs and Adrian [Miller] and Caleb [Bontrager] in the middle, They just keep getting better and better. It wasn't perfect tonight, but one thing that these guys have done all year is covering for each other."
Westview took a 3-1 lead 15 minutes into the second half on Misner's second goal, and it was all Warriors from there, as he would score two more in addition to senior Ahmed Alamari's fifth goal of the season, all within the final 10 minutes of the game.
For the game, junior Braden Kauffman, senior Mohammed Aamer and sophomore Nico Cochs each earned an assist for the Warriors (14-1-1, 6-0 NECC), while junior goalkeeper Valentino Cevese picked up six saves.
Despite heading into the postseason as the defending state champions, ranked first in the state and having a target on their backs, Martin said his team isn't all that nervous and are just continuing to take one game at a time.
Westview begins sectional play in at Central Noble on Monday at 6 p.m., while West Noble (9-8, 5-1 NECC) plays at the Class 2A Angola Sectional against Wawasee following the Lakeland-NorthWood game.
