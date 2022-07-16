MISHAWAKA — Winning a national championship and breaking records are what most athletes strive and dream for in their lifetimes.
Unless you’re Cailyn Pentecost, who has already done both just two years into her collegiate career.
Over the past two years, the Fremont native has proven to be one of the best pentathletes and heptathletes in both the National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics and the National Christian College Athletic Association.
The women’s heptathlon is an outdoor track event over two days and features the 100 hurdles, high jump, shot put, 200, long jump, javelin throw and 800, combining just about every discipline offered in the sport, awarding points based on individual performances rather than overall finishes.
The soon to be junior won a national championship in the heptathlon for Bethel University at the 2021 NCCAA Outdoor Track & Field Championships, before following it up with a runner-up finish this past May, helping lead the Pilots to its second and third straight national titles.
Last year, Pentecost won it with a score of 4,068 points, over 400 points better than her performance at conference the week before and just two points ahead of home favorite in Greenville’s (Ill.) Cayden Sharp. She followed it up by breaking the school record this year with a score of 4,164 points to finish as the NAIA’s 20th top individual for the season, coming second to Sharp’s 4,595.
“I wish that I competed against Cayden more honestly because she's such a sweet girl and she is such a good athlete,” Pentecost said. “She'd been struggling with a lot of injuries the year I beat her so that was probably one of the main reasons that I beat her. When we're competing, we're competing but it's always so nice to talk to her in between events. She is very inspirational to me and is always pushing me to be better. She's an amazing athlete but I think she's an even better person.”
But that’s not all.
Pentecost also broke the school record in the pentathlon at the Crossroads League Indoor Track & Field Championships, winning her second straight title in that event with 3,166 points to be the 16th best individual at the NAIA level for the year, a more than 300-point improvement from her 2,823 the year prior.
The indoor version of the heptathlon, the pentathlon is a scored five-discipline event that includes the 60 hurdles, high jump, shot put, long jump and 800. She has won back-to-back conference titles in both events, not losing a single discipline in either this past season.
Her national championship in the heptathlon in 2021 was what Pentecost said was a long time coming, due to an injury that put her on the shelf for eight months and that she didn’t really recover from until two years later.
“It was actually very cool, because I tore my ACL about four years ago, and I had not really felt as good as I had been before I had that surgery for a while,” she said. “That meet was kind of just the culmination of a lot of things because it had been hard getting back from having surgery on my knee as it was a very in-depth surgery. That whole season, it was just really trusting my coaches, the training, the therapy and all that kind of stuff.”
Pentecost continued, “I did not really feel like I was back to where I wanted to be until that meet, and it was just very cool to kind of see everything just fall into place. There was a lot of God's work there as well, but that was the first time I really kind of felt like an athlete again. I'm just always very grateful to God and grateful for the coaches and the support of my family and all the people around me.”
Beginning her track and field career at Fremont Middle School in sixth grade, Pentecost continued to compete for the Eagles until the end of her freshman year due to a rule change within the school district that doubled the number of classes a homeschooled child had to take, as well as having to take standardized tests, in order to participate in any extracurricular activities, including sports.
It doesn’t go without saying that her freshman season was extremely successful, as Pentecost still holds Fremont’s school record in the 100-meter dash at 13.19 seconds and the high jump at 5 feet, 4.50 inches, records that have stood since 2017. She also finished 11th in the high jump at the Indiana High School Athletic Association Girls Track & Field State Finals.
Additionally, she is ranked second in the 200 meters at 27.27 seconds and fifth in the 4x400 relay alongside then-teammates Riley Welch, Grace Schmucker and Samantha Kuhn (4:39.07).
Now, being unable to participate in track and field for Fremont High School, what was Pentecost to do with the lost time?
Well, compete in track, of course.
“I started doing club track with a coach named Rod Waters through Fort Wayne,” Pentecost said. “And that’s when I started doing the multi, because I’ve always kind of done a wide variety of events, and the heptathlon combines all of those.”
Under Waters’ coaching, Pentecost qualified and competed in two AAU Junior Olympics in 2017 and 2019, as well as earning a qualification to the national round for USA Track and Field.
Waters was a head coach for five years at Trine from 2013-18, overseeing 71 Michigan Intercollegiate Athletic Association Individual Championships, 12 NCAA All-Americans, and 26 school records in his first two years with the program. He had also coached for IPFW, Indiana Tech, and Taylor, and was an NAIA Champion in his own right.
Pentecost credited the coaching staff during her time competing in AAU and USATF meets to allow her to hone in on each of her events.
“Getting more specialized coaching in club track really kind of set up a good foundation for where I am at Bethel now to just be really improving in each of those events,” Pentecost said. “It’s a lot of different skill sets.”
Though it depends on the day, Pentecost said her favorite discipline recently has been the 100 hurdles as she has really improved on it the past two years. She went from a time of 18.50 seconds a year ago to a personal record 15.91 seconds at the NCCAA Outdoor Track & Field Championships in May.
“They've been one of the hardest ones for me to kind of figure out, but this year I really did figure it out and that scores a lot in the multi as well, she said. “Though I also get to throw Javelin and throwing a spear is always fun.”
Pentecost’s training regimen during the offseason begins when she heads back to campus in August, where she begins doing workouts to prepare for indoor season, though she said they would be starting running workouts as early as last week.
“I’m basically doing track August through May,” Pentecost said. “We usually have a little bit of June off and then kind of start some lifting or working on any little injuries that you have. I’ll always have a little bit of issues with my knees or my hip flexors or something, so just kind of working on kind of what I like to call it prehab exercises. They’re like rehab exercises to strengthen the things that I didn't get to strengthen during the season, and then we start doing some cardio workouts and strengthening those muscles.”
She added that, in terms of training for her specific events, each discipline carries a different type of regimen.
“Every athlete is different, and my coaches at Bethel have been great with figuring out what and how I need to train differently,” Pentecost said. “Most of the events, other than the 800, you need a lot of speed and power, so we focus on those over endurance. I'll still do longer workouts but that's usually only about once a week. I'm usually lifting about three times a week, which I'll usually do with some of the throwers since I do throw javelin and shot put, but then I mainly do sprinter lifts which is more of the Olympic lifts like power clean and squats.”
She continued, “Lots of sprint and hurdle workouts, and then this year we're going to be focusing a lot more on long jump because it was one of my weaker events last year. So about two days a week we're doing skill work like jumps and hurdles, and another two days is more sprint focused or longer workouts with lifting.”
Regardless of how she performs individually, Pentecost values team titles more than any individual titles that she could ever get.
“One of the reasons that I really chose Bethel was because I knew that we had the opportunity to win as a team,” Pentecost said. “Everybody cheering for everybody and wants everyone to do well. When I score points and do things in events, it's so nice to know that it's going to the team's total score because a lot of times, you don’t get to do that.” Going into the championships, Grace College was seeded above us and we were not supposed to win, but so many people did a lot of things and being able to win, especially as the underdog, was very cool.”
Although she’s far from done competing, currently studying to be a nurse and was recently engaged to Layne Helmuth on July 9, Cailyn is not totally ruling out a future on coaching.
“There's always a possibility that I'll do some kind of coaching especially with the multi because I do have a little bit of an understanding of a lot of different events, but as of right now, I just want to continue to work out after college,” Pentecost said. “I don't really have any big track aspirations after I graduate and I mostly just want to work.”
As for the next two years, Pentecost said that she is looking forward to being an upperclassman to serve as a role model for the incoming freshmen and sophomores like the ones before her.
“I just want to grow our team even more because I've been so blessed by how much of a family our team is and I'm excited to have more of a role in creating that atmosphere these coming years.”
