The East Noble girls cross country team was the area’s best team a year ago, and they are poised to retain that title after making it to state last season.
The Knights bring back all six girls who ran at the state finals, headed by sophomore Rae David, who was 74th at the meet.
Sophomore Addison Lindsey is also back after leading her team to a Northeast 8 Conference championship, a sectional title, a regional runner-up finish and a fifth-place semi-state performance. She did not run in the state finals last season due to an injury, but will be the team’s top returning runner.
Seniors Lydia Keihn, Rachel Becker and Cady Smith, junior Dakota Rodgers and sophomore Lilly Crow make up the rest of the varsity roster who ran at Lavern Gibson Championship Cross Country Course last fall.
Mark Liepe returns for 34th year of coaching, assisted by Ryan Starkel and Josh Prochaska.
“We have a lot of returning runners and a good influx of new talent,” Liepe said. “We are excited about their potential and are looking forward to another successful season.”
Seniors Khloe Pankop, Morigan Prest and Alecia Proxmire and junior Julie Crow also return, while freshmen Macey Colin, Chloe Gibson and Ella Walter will compete to earn their spot on a loaded and talented team.
Here’s a look at the rest of the area girls cross country teams for this year.
Angola Hornets
Coach: Sarah Clary, third year
The Hornets are primed to repeat as Northeast Corner Conference champions once again this season as the reigning West Noble sectional runners-up did not graduate a single senior from last season.
“We are excited for another great season,” Clary said. “Our team has been working hard this summer and is looking forward to a competitive season.”
Key returners for the Hornets include a state qualifier in Gracynn Hinkley and semi-state qualifier in sophomore Jordan Davenport. Junior Ava Budak also returns after qualifying for regionals last season.
Other returning letterwinners are Isabella Budak, Antalya Jackson, Holly Schneider, Isabella Underwood-Sanders and Reese Weber.
“We are returning almost our entire team, which is exciting and gives us opportunity for great growth this year!” Clary said.
Sienna Fee, Brooke Myers and Mya VanDyke round out the roster for a solid Angola grouping.
Central Noble Cougars
Coach: Clint Phares
The Cougars might not be big in numbers, but they will grow and compete as the season goes on.
Two regional qualifiers from a season ago will lead CN, senior Michaela Rinehold and junior Makenna Malcolm. Malcolm is a transfer from Garrett who joined the Cougars when her father Sam was hired as Central Noble’s varsity girls basketball coach in July. Makenna finished 10th in the NECC Meet last season.
Churubusco Eagles
Coach: Kermit Hogeston, ninth year
The Eagles just missed out on regional qualification last year by coming in sixth place at the West Noble Sectional, but despite losing Cara DeBolt to graduation, Churubusco return a solid regional qualifying duo, sophomore Ella Elias and junior Jorja DeBolt.
The Eagles also return sophomores Jaelie Longardner and Astoria Smith, the other two letterwinners returning to this year’s team.
All together, Churubusco has a large roster with 15 girls coming out to run this fall, four more than last year’s sectional lineup.
Key newcomers to the Eagles include freshmen Marilyn Sajdak, Tapanga Tiffany and Patty Wiggs.
“We lost a lot of top-end speed to graduation again, but we believe we have a solid team,” Hogeston said. “We have a lot of work ahead of us but our end-of-season goal is to have them qualify for regional as a team.”
DeKalb Barons
Coach: Mark Beckmann, first season
Coming off a third-place finish at the West Noble Sectional and a seventh place at regionals, the Barons enter the 2022 season with a new coach in the former three-time state qualifier Beckmann, as he looks to take the girls to at least the New Haven Semi-State.
The top returners for DeKalb include senior Lydia Bennett, who was 76th at the state finals last season, and classmate Abby DeTray, who qualified for the semi-state.
Other returning letterwinners for the Barons are junior Olivia Woodcox and sophomores, Kailin Gentis, Meilin Gentis and Lydia Yoder.
Newcomers for the Barons are sophomore Isabella Barton and freshmen Sydney Helbert, Payton Patino and Claire Woodcox.
Eastside Blazers
Coach: Trisha Hill, second season
The Blazers are looking for more individuals to break through in the postseason with sophomore Karly Kaufmann and junior Chloe Buss, who were both regional qualifiers in 2021.
Looking to join them will be returning senior Destiny Bonecutter and newcomers Regan Smith, Athena Fike, and Maddie Yaros.
“The girls team is looking strong and are driven to work together,” Hill said. “We can’t wait to see what we accomplish this year with having a full team!”
Fremont Eagles
Coach: Troy Barker, first season
The Eagles were the second-best team in the NECC and qualified for regional last year, and will look to do the same this season despite graduating their top runner.
Semi-state qualifier Morgan Gannon has graduated, and filling her shoes as the team’s top returning runner will be senior Natalie Gochenour, followed by junior Hallie Shrewsburg and senior Makayla Gumbel.
New members to the team are senior Quinn Barker, sophomore Aliya Rayl, freshman Alaska Gochenour, and Ploy Wittawatphaisan, an exchange student from Thailand.
“We are a very young and inexperienced team overall,” Barker said. “Our primary goal this year is to make running fun and to develop a family atmosphere that will entice new runners to join us throughout the year so we can continue to build the program.”
Garrett Railroaders
Coach: Jim Petre
The Railroaders lost their top two runners from 2021, semi-state qualifier Nataley Armstrong who has graduated and Makenna Malcolm who now runs at Central Noble, but they still bring back a solid lineup.
Aida Haynes, Addison Ebert, Brooklyn Jacobs and Samantha Liechty return for the Railroaders to make up the meat of their top five, with newcomers Molly Martin, Bailey Hedges and Jada Spiece rounding out the top seven.
“We return a strong group of upperclassmen with a nice group of freshmen who will make an immediate impact on the team,” Petre said.
Hamilton Marines
Coach: Kody Ahrens, first season
The Marines will have two girls running for them this season, junior and returning letterman Jasmine Schiek and incoming freshman Aiynna Skees.
Schiek was 44th in the West Noble Sectional a year ago.
Lakeland Lakers
Coach: Thom Taylor
The Lakers are working to build the program back up. Only three girls ran in the sectional meet last year.
No other preseason information was provided.
Lakewood Park Panthers
Coach: Jon Elwood, fifth season
For the first time in school history, the Panthers had a girl qualify to regionals in Danielle Lesser.
Lesser is gone along with her school record time of 21:33, but Lakewood Park brings in two new girls with junior Katie Dowd and senior Victoria Gloyd.
“Victoria has a lot of potential to set some records this year,” Elwood said. “We are excited to see what she can do.”
Prairie Heights Panthers
Coach: Susan Allshouse
The Panthers lost their top female finisher from last year to graduation in Allison Steele, but they return regional qualifiers in sophomores Katia Fernandez and Christian Lewis.
Also returning are juniors Breonna Glasgo, Britney Hostetler, Carmen Wells and Sarah Wiley as well as senior Caylee James.
Prairie Heights welcomes three new girls to its team with junior Kaylyn Allshouse, sophomore Ashlyn Myers and freshman Jenna Wiley.
“We are looking forward to a great season with a great group of athletes,” Coach Allshouse said. “We are hoping to be a little more competitive than what we have seen in the past with some of the athletes showing great potential. This is a good group of girls and looking forward to a great season.”
West Noble Chargers
Coach: Aden Burke-Steiner, first season
Burke-Steiner inherits a regional-qualifying Chargers team who will again be expected to be one of the top teams of the NECC after finishing third last season and not losing anybody to graduation.
Junior Ruby Clark and sophomore Ava Bish return as the Chargers top two runners, while senior and team captain Elizabeth Christlieb as well as junior Rachel Klages and Lucy Martin come back to provide much needed depth to a large team.
A key newcomer is lone freshman Trinity Parson, who Burke-Steiner said is a “very talented and ambitious new member to that team that has already proven that she is not scared to take the lead.”
The rest of the Charger team includes senior Natalie Baumann, juniors Samantha Keene, Breanna Moreno and Erika Lara and sophomores Taryn Brimhall and Arianna Tayahou.
“The girls have been working hard all summer long to be prepared for this season,” Burke-Steiner said. “It is not easy adjusting to a new coach and building a new team atmosphere, but I believe they have done an exceptional job so far. We have set high goals both as a team and individually in hopes to put West Noble Girls Cross Country back on the map.”
Westview Warriors
Coach: Meghann Rainsberger, second season
The Warriors have a very young team this season after graduating Penelope Eash, as their roster is entirely made up of freshman and sophomores.
All sophomores are returning letterwinners, with Kiana Mast coming back as the team’s top runner after advancing to regional last fall. Gwendolynn Owsley, Adelyn Rainsberger and Annagail Warrener also return.
Freshmen Bailey Manns and Eden Mauch make up the newcomers for Westview.
“This is a young team who continues to learn how to maximize training and race competitively,” Coach Rainsberger said. “They are developing as individual athletes and it will be exciting to see what they are able to accomplish this season.”
