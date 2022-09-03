ELKHART — The Westview girls soccer team played in the Concord Invitational on Saturday, tying 1-1 with Andrean before ending the day with a 9-0 victory over New Prairie.
Against the 59ers, Paige Riegsecker scored the lone goal for the Warriors off an assist from Bri Munoz in what was the game-tying goal.
In the afternoon match against the Cougars, Riegsecker scored twice, Paige Schwartz had a hat trick and Munoz, Kelsie Ward, Jalayna Whetstone and Hope Bortner each had one goal.
Assisting on the goals were Bortner (2), Munoz, Ward, Whetstone and Andrea Miller.
The Warriors are now 5-2-1 for the season.
Westview boys 9,
East Noble 0
Back home in Emma, the Westview boys defeated East Noble 9-0, while their junior varsity team also beat the Knights, 6-0.
Elkhart Tournament
In Elkhart, the Lakeland girls soccer team faced off against Tippecanoe Valley and Mishawaka, going 1-1 for the day.
The Lakers defeated the Vikings in the first game 9-0 behind five goals from Alivia Rasler and two each from Cameron Alleshouse and Emma Schiffli.
Rasler scored both goals, including a penalty shot, for Lakeland in the second game against the Cavemen but ultimately fell 3-2.
