ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — The Trine women's basketball team won its opening matchup of the 2022 Basketball Destinations Classic, Monday evening, using a 24-5 second quarter to defeat North Park (Ill.) 65-51 at Eckerd College.
Sam Underhill paced the Thunder with a double-double, finishing with 18 points, and 10 rebounds and was a perfect 6-for-6 at the free throw line.
Sidney Wagner (11 pts, 4 rebs, 3 steals), Makayla Ardis (10 pts, 4 rebs) and Sierra Hinds (10 points, 3 rebs) also scored in double figures for Trine.
Other scorers for the Thunder were Katie Sloneker (8 pts, 2 rebs, 2 assists), Abby Sanner (6 pts, 2 rebs) and Alyssa Argyle (2 pts, 2 rebs, 3 assts).
The Vikings were led by Victoria Perry with 15 points and five rebounds, followed by Esther Miller (13 pts, 4 rebs, 3 stls) and Felicia Sunden (12 pts, 6 rebs, 3 stls). Chantel Hairston and Elisha Dunlap added six and five points each.
Trine will play Wartburg (Iowa) in its second game of the classic today at 1 p.m.
HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS
Woodlan 47, Angola 30
At Angola High School Monday, the Warriors (11-3) outscored the Hornets 13-2 in the second quarter to take a 23-15 halftime lead and pulled away further in the second half.
Kylie Caswell had eight points for Angola (5-8), and Leah Snyder had six points and six rebounds. Sophomore Lexi Stillman played in her first game of the season after coming back from a knee injury.
