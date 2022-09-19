AKRON — Churubusco’s volleyball team won a championship at the Tippecanoe Valley Tournament on Saturday.
The Eagles lost to North Judson 2-1 (25-23, 14-25, 15-12) in the first match of the day before defeating Jimtown 2-1 (25-14, 23-25, 15-7) and Northfield 2-1 (22-25, 28-26, 15-8) in the next two to face off against Northeast Corner Conference foe West Noble in the championship match.
The Eagles defeated the Chargers, though a score was not provided.
Like the Eagles, West Noble was 3-1 on the day, beating Carroll (Flora) 2-1 (21-25, 25-22, 20-18), Tippecanoe Valley 2-0 (25-17, 25-19) and Bremen 2-0, before falling to the Eagles in the title match. The Chargers return to NECC action on Thursday when they host Fairfield.
Churubusco (14-6) returns home to host Hamilton tonight, while the Chargers (7-11) wait until Thursday to host Fairfield.
Railroaders compete at Wawasee
In Wawasee, Garrett was 1-3 at the Wawasee Invitational on Saturday, where the Railroaders’ day started with a 2-0 loss (25-18, 25-23) to Columbia City. In that match, Kelsey Bergman had six kills for Garrett. Kinleigh Smith added three service aces. Kennedy Hutton had 17 digs and Kyani Martinez had eight assists.
Garrett’s (6-15) lone win came in the second game against Elkhart Christian, sweeping the Eagles 2-0 (25-23, 25-20). Smith had seven kills. Bergman had four blocks, and Rebecca Yarian had 14 assists.
The Railroaders fell in their last two matches of the day, the first a 2-1 defeat (16-25, 25-12, 15-6) to host Wawasee and the second a 2-0 loss (25-21, 25-15) to Bethany Christian.
Lakers split four matches at Goshen
In Goshen, Lakeland was 2-2 at the Goshen Invitational on Saturday winning its first two matches.
The Lakers (9-9) defeated host Goshen 2-1 (23-25, 25-19, 15-13) and swept Highland 2-0 (25-13, 25-16) before dropping their last two in sweeps to South Bend Adams (25-14, 25-15) and Lowell (26-24, 25-11).
Kaitlyn Keck led the Lakers with a combined total of 21 kills for the day, adding 18 digs.
Peyton Hartsough finished with 19 kills and led the team with a combined total of 34 digs.
Adelyn Dininny (29 digs) and Justice Haston (20 digs) each finished with five service aces for the day, with Haston leading the team with 71 assists.
Faith Riehl finished with 18 kills and 14 digs for the day.
Lakeland travels to Eastside tonight.
Lakewood Park winless at Leo Invitational
In Leo-Cedarville, Lakewood Park was 0-4 at the Leo Invitational on Saturday, falling in sweeps to Mt. Vernon (Fortville) (25-11, 25-6) and Leo (25-19, 25-17), a 2-1 defeat to New Haven and a sweep by Woodlan (25-17, 25-15).
The Panthers travel to Fort Wayne North Side tonight.
