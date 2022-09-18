ANGOLA – It’s hard to get out to a much better start than the Angola girls volleyball team has this season.
After a three-way round robin on Saturday, Angola head coach Lloy Ball’s Hornets are now 14-0 and have not lost a set in 2022.
Angola’s latest victims are a pair of Top 5 teams: No. 2 Bellmont and No. 5 NorthWood, as determined by the Indiana High School Volleyball Coaches Association and indianaprepvolleyball.com.
The unranked Hornets swept both teams on Saturday, dispatching Bellmont, 25-19, 25-16, 25-19, and defeating the Panthers, 25-13, 25-13, 25-14.
Angola junior hitter Morgan Gaerte reached the 1,000 career kills mark during the NorthWood match. She had 22 kills against both Bellmont and NorthWood.
Gaerte was honored after the match for the feat, as she was surrounded by her teammates and family after Angola school officials gave her a special award to mark the occasion. There were smiles, hugs and lots of pictures.
She said she was honored to see the individual milestone marked, but was more focused on team goals and how well the Hornets are playing so far in 2022.
“Everyone does their part,” Gaerte said. “Our team is really close.”
Mya Ball had six kills against NorthWood and 10 against Bellmont, while Ava Harris notched 32 assists against Northwood and 29 against Bellmont, adding three service aces against the Braves.
Paige Franz had three service aces and 12 digs against NorthWood to go with seven digs against Bellmont.
Ball said his team followed a familiar formula on Saturday against two strong opponents: Build a big early lead.
Angola has a busy week ahead, hosting Homestead on Monday before hitting the road for Fremont on Tuesday and Garrett on Thursday. They’ll be at the Warsaw Invitational on Saturday, Sept. 24.
