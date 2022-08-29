Because of severe weather in the area Monday afternoon and evening, nearly every planned athletic event was postponed or canceled.
In girls golf, the Huntington North at DeKalb match has been postponed to Wednesday and will now be a three-way meet with Leo at Bridgewater, while the East Noble at Carroll match has been postponed to a date yet to be determined.
West Noble's three-way meet with Whitko and Manchester and Fremont's duel with Northrop have both been cancelled.
In boys tennis, a pair of Northeast Corner Conference matches have been postponed. The Fremont at Fairfield match has been moved to Sep. 1 and the match between Westview and West Noble has been pushed back to Sep. 14.
East Noble's meeting with Whitko has been canceled.
The girls soccer game between Woodlan and Central Noble and the boys soccer games, Blackhawk Christian at DeKalb and Woodlan at Lakeland were all postponed, with make-up dates to be decided upon.
