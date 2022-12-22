FORT WAYNE – Coming into Thursday night’s nonconference contest, the Garrett and Blackhawk Christian girls basketball teams had never met.
The Railroaders are in the books with the first victory of the series after defeating the Braves, 44-34.
The game, originally set to tip at the usual time of about 7:30 p.m., started at 4 p.m. due to the winter storm bearing down on northeast Indiana Thursday night.
The Railroaders (6-7 overall) led 27-21 at halftime. This was a relatively close one most of the night: Garrett inched out to an eight point lead at 34-26 early in the third, but Blackhawk Christian battled back to cut it to at 37-34 late the contest.
But that would be it for the Braves’ scoring on this night as the Railroaders made 9-of-10 free throws in the fourth quarter to preserve a good win on the road.
Bailey Kelham led Garrett with 16 points with Maddy Schenkel adding 14 and Kelsey Bergman chipping in with six points.
The Braves (7-5) were led by Allie Boyer with 17 points.
Garrett coach Bob Lapadot said his team lost a bit of focus down the stretch. “They’re good,” Lapadot said of the Braves. “They’ve got some good size, they can shoot it…we didn’t want to handle the ball and wait for them to foul us.”
Lapadot liked Schenkel’s play. “She was fantastic for us all game long,” Lapadot said. “She was the difference for us. We need three girls out there … we know what we’re going to get from Bailey and Kelsey most nights.”
Garrett returns to action Tuesday, Dec. 27 against Heritage at Hoosier Gym in Knightstown. Tipoff is slated for 6 p.m. following a 3:30 p.m. game between the Eastside Blazers and the Bellmont Braves.
Blackhawk Christian will be competing in the Union City Invitational next Thursday and Friday, opening the tournament with a 1:30 p.m. game against Union County on Thursday. Following the tournament, the Braves will play at West Noble on Jan. 3, 2023 at 6 p.m.
