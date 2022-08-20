KENDALLVILLE — Coming off of playing two games earlier in the week, Angola's boys soccer team headed into a nonconference game Saturday morning at East Noble on tired legs.
Though the Hornets (2-1) started the game off "really slow" and "sluggish" according to Angola coach Taylor Medina, a pair of goals by Cameron McGee and Cameron Steury helped the Hornets to a 3-1 victory.
"I wasn't very impressed with the way we played in the beginning of the first half because we were just kind of sluggish," Medina said. "But it's all about how we finished."
It was the third game in the opening week for the Hornets, who defeated Woodlan 9-2 on Tuesday and lost to Westview 8-0 on Thursday.
"Guys were tired and bodies were aching so I gave them the night off last night to get them recouped again for today," Medina said. "My biggest thing I preach is mental focus, because I think personally that your mentality can overcome your body, which can do a lot more than what you think it can. My guys were able to do that and just push past the pain and to get the job done."
McGee scored the first goal of the match to put the Hornets up 1-0 about 25 minutes into the match, before East Noble freshman Aladean Sawal tied it up with 1:52 left in the half on an assist from senior captain Junior Pita.
"They did exactly as we told him to do," Knights coach Ryan Worman said of the play. "We had Junior get the ball to the end line and play the ball back in, and it was just perfect. You couldn't have run it any better and need to keep making those movements and finishing like that."
Steury, a sophomore, then put the Hornets back up with a goal at the 9:42 mark of the second half in what was the game-winner.
It was the first loss of the year for the Knights and coach Ryan Worman, who were shorthanded due to four starters being out, including center back Owen Tackett and left back Bryce Booth.
Three of the four were out due to injury, while Pita was also injured late in the second half and had to be walked off the field.
"That's never easy," Knights coach Ryan Worman said. "We had some guys that stepped up and played big roles today, a couple came up from the junior varsity game and put in some good minutes today. All in all, I'm proud of the fight we gave."
The Knights (1-1) have three games next week, the first on Monday at Lakeland, before starting Northeast 8 conference play against Huntington North on Thursday and traveling to Blackhawk Christian on Saturday.
"We have a quick turnaround with a game on Monday and then another one Thursday," Worman said. "We just need to get healthy and make sure everyone's ready to go."
Going into Tuesday's game against West Noble, Medina said he would like his Hornets to work on their togetherness and intensity.
"We just need to focus on what we know how to play," Medina said. "And when we play the way we know how to, not to sound cocky, but we're good."
He added, "We held Westview to two goals in the second half the other day despite a late third one, and overall, I was impressed with the guys in that one. I think if we play like we did against them, I think we're in good looks."
Angola also won the JV half against East Noble, 1-0.
