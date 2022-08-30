Last week’s football slate was a toughie for our area teams, as only four schools won their game on Friday.
Three of the teams that won (West Noble, DeKalb and Churubusco) made this week’s power rankings while the fourth (Fremont) is continuing to climb, sitting just on the outside after going 2-0 for the first time since 1997.
Here’s this week’s power rankings.
No. 1 Eastside
Last week: 1
Record: 1-1
Last Friday’s result: 25-21 loss to Class 1A No. 2 Adams Central
This Friday’s opponent: at West Noble
I understand that the Blazers lost last Friday and their could be an argument they shouldn’t still be number one, but you have to take a look at who they lost to.
Adams Central is not far off from the Class 1A state runners-up team they were a year ago, as evidenced by the No. 2 ranking in the state.
Yes, Eastside beat that team a year ago, but the Blazers are also an ever so slightly different team without Laban Davis, regardless of what their current Class 2A No. 6 or No. 9 ranking in the Associated Press and Indiana Football Coaches Association polls say about them.
The run game was (and will be in every game) the Blazers’ bread and butter against the Flying Jets and nearly beat them. We’ll see if they get back on the right track Friday at West Noble.
No. 2 East Noble
Last week: 2
Record: 1-1
Last Friday’s result: 35-14 loss to Class 4A No. 6 NorthWood
This Friday’s opponent: at Huntington North
The same argument I used for the Blazers staying in first also applies here with the Knights staying in second.
Despite the loss to the sixth best team in 4A (according to IFCA), East Noble’s defense held firm with NorthWood despite early mistakes from its offense and special teams.
The Knights defense held the line long enough for the offense to take the lead late in the third, before a kick return and a later touchdown by the Panthers dashed their hopes.
Even with the loss, East Noble outgained NorthWood 262-215 yards and ran 29 more plays, showing that the Knights can control the ball the majority of the game.
The Knights begin Northeast 8 Conference play Friday at Huntington North.
No. 3 West Noble
Last week: 3
Record: 2-0
Last Friday’s result: 35-24 win over Wawasee
This Friday’s opponent: vs. Eastside
The Chargers have something good on their hands after improving to 2-0 for the first time since 2019.
They did that Friday after junior quarterback Drew Yates threw 9-for-12 for 113 yards and two touchdowns while adding a rushing touchdown.
Sophomore Seth Pruitt had 20 carries for 120 yards and a touchdown and sophomore Fernando Macias added another one on the ground.
The Chargers have shown by now that they can be dangerous by land and air, something that will surely keep Eastside on its toes come Friday.
No. 4 DeKalb
Last week: 5
Record: 1-1
Last Friday’s result: 42-20 win over Garrett
This Friday’s opponent: vs. New Haven
The Barons were a second half team in their first victory on home turf against archrival Garrett last Friday, outscoring the Railroaders 28-6 in the final two quarters.
DeKalb quarterback Tegan Irk’s four touchdown passes and Caiden Hinkle’s two rushing touchdowns propelled the Barons to their first win of the season, showing that they can score however necessary to get the W.
They’ll need it too, as it’s always a fight when they and New Haven open NE8 play, as should be the case again this Friday.
No. 5 Churubusco
Last week: Not ranked
Record: 1-1
Last Friday’s result: 41-21 win over Lakeland
This Friday’s opponent: vs. Garrett
The Eagles lit up the stat lines in their victory against Lakeland last week, with quarterback Riley Buroff throwing 8-for-13 for 215 yards and two touchdowns with running backs Wyatt Marks (24 carries for 138 yards and two TDs) and Kameron Rinker (8 carries for 133 yards and one TD) combining for 271 yards rushing.
Not to mention Bryce Lawrence’s 62-yard scamper on just his single carry.
And Gavin Huelsenbeck? 108 yards and two touchdowns on four catches.
If I was Garrett, I’d be thinking about how in the world do I stop Churubusco’s dynamic offense with all the weapons they put on display last Friday.
Dropped Out: Angola
Others Considered: Fremont, Angola, Prairie Heights
