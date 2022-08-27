Prep Girls Soccer Barons finish off Concordia
WATERLOO —In a game that was suspended Aug. 20 with DeKalb leading Concordia 2-0 early, the Barons defeated the Cadets 3-0 on Saturday to improve to 4-1.
Goal scorers for DeKalb were Riley Exford, Jaylin Carroll and Caroline Pranger.
In other area action, Central Noble tied with Bethany Christian 1-1.
Westview blanks Lakers
EMMA — Westview defeated Lakeland 5-0 at home Saturday behind a hat trick from Bri Munoz and a pair of goals from Paige Schwartz and Morgan Riegsecker.
Schwartz and Riegsecker each had an assist, along with two from Kelsie Ward.
Westview is 3-1 (2-0 Northeast Corner Conference) and Lakeland is 1-2-1 (0-2 NECC).
Knights, Chargers play to draw
KENDALLVILLE — East Noble and West Noble played to a 1-1 tie on Saturday. The Knights goal was from Bailea Bortner, assisted by Addie Frye. Addy Ritchie made one save in goal for East Noble.
The Knights won the junior varsity contest 1-0, with Samantha George scoring the lone goal.
Prep Boys Soccer Knights downed at Blackhawk
FORT WAYNE — East Noble lost 8-2 at Blackhawk Christian on Saturday, with the two goals for the Knights coming from a Braves own goal to start the game and a late goal by Aladean Sawal.
Brayden Collins had four saves in goal for the Knights in 64 minutes. Brayden Jarrett had one save in 16 minutes.
In other area action, Westview defeated Lakeland at home 8-0, Central Noble lost at Elkhart Christian 3-0 and Angola lost at Concord 9-0.
Prep Girls Golf Mabie ties for second at Westview Invitational
LAGRANGE — At the Westview Invitational at Heron Creek on Saturday. West Noble senior Mackensy Mabie tied for second with Columbia City’s Lindsey McCammon with an 18-hole score of 84 for the day.
Westview’s Hope Haarer tied for fourth with Northridge’s Alex Reschly with an 85, while Lakeland’s top golfer, Caitlyn Miller, hit a 95.
Other top golfers for the Warriors were Ava Brown at 94 and Danika Yoder with a 105.
Lakeland’s Amelia Trump shot a 101, with teammates Brooke Retterbush and Kabella Watkins tying with 110.
West Noble’s Aubrey Weigold shot a 108 and Abigail Hawn finished with 116.
In the team standings, Westview was fifth at 399, Lakeland was sixth at 416 and West Noble was seventh at 425. Northridge won the invitational with a 355.
PH falls to Westview
LAGRANGE — Prairie Heights lost to Westview at Heron Creek on Thursday, 216-258.
Cybele Middleton led the Panthers with a 59, followed by Emily Anders (64), Oriyanna Grossman (66), Lilyana Johnson (69) and Abby Teller (71).
Women’s College Golf Trine second in home invitational
ANGOLA — The Trine University women’s golf team began its 2022 season Friday, with their “A” team placing second out of 12 teams to Grace College at the Trine Women’s Invite at Zollner Golf Course.
Trine scored a 341 to Grace College’s winning score of 316.
Grace Dubec was the top scorer for the Thunder with an 81, tying for fourth. Máire Sullivan was one stroke behind her with an 82 to tie for eighth.
Lily Williamson hit an 84 in the final home event of her career.
Tying for the final scoring position for Trine were sophomores Bailey Bravata and Caroline Boyd. Bravata and Boyd each shot a 94.
Other notable scores for the Thunder included Reagan Guthrie at 84 and Calley Ruff at 89. Guthrie tied with Williamson for 10th to give Trine four of the top 10 scoring positions.
Next weekend, women’s golf hits the road for the IU East Invite at Highland Lake Golf Course in Richmond, Indiana. The two-day event begins on Friday, September 2.
