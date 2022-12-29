Prep Girls Basketball
Barons 1-1 in Goshen Tournament
GOSHEN — DeKalb went 1-1 in the Goshen Holiday Tournament on Thursday, defeating Mishawaka 48-32, but losing to the host RedHawks 53-40.
The Barons (8-8) could not overcome a slow start against Goshen, trailing 12-4 after one quarter.
East Noble lost to both the RedHawks (55-48 in overtime) and Mishawaka (65-48). The Knights are 3-11.
East Noble won the junior varsity portion of the tournament with wins over Goshen and the Cavemen.
COLLEGE BASKETBALL
Thunder men move to 10-1
BEREA, Ohio — The Trine University men's basketball team beat Baldwin Wallace Thursday evening 62-60 to improve to 10-1 overall on the season.
Brent Cox (18 points) led the Thunder in scoring and Connor Jones added 15 points. Emmanuel Megnanglo led the team with nine rebounds and five blocked shots while chipping in eight points, as well as Grant Pahl with eight points and six assists.
Baldwin Wallace is now 5-6.
Thunder women drop to Blugolds
GREENCASTLE — While the Trine University women's basketball team held a 21-13 lead over Wisconsin Eau-Clare through one quarter Thursday in the Amy Hasbrook Memorial Tournament at DePauw University, the Thunder couldn't hold onto it in the second and third quarters, getting outscored by the Blugolds 44-18 on their way to 75-68 loss.
Makayla Ardis finished the game with a double-double, 23 points and 11 rebounds, and Sam Underhill and Abby Sanner each scored 10 points, but the Blugolds (10-2 overall) matched Trine's effort with 23 points from Jessie Ruden and a double-double from Tyra Boettcher, 22 points and 10 rebounds.
For day two of the tournament, the Thunder play Marian (Wis.) today at 2 p.m.
