There was little debate amongst the KPC Media sports staff as to who the KPC Media Group All-Area Boys Tennis Prep of the Year would be, as the recipient for 2022-23 was 29-1 overall, not losing a match until the semifinals of the Indiana High School Athletic Association Individual State Finals.
Westview senior Isaiah Hostetler takes the honor this year after having played at No. 1 singles all season for the Warriors, becoming an undefeated Northeast Corner Conference regular season and tournament champion and an individual sectional and regional champion.
Hostetler’s lone loss of the fall came to eventual state champion Aaron Gu of West Lafayette Harrison, 6-2, 6-3.
For his efforts throughout the season, Hostetler made the Indiana High School Tennis Coaches Association All-State 2nd Team Singles for the second year in a row, and for the third straight year, the IHSTECA All-District 2 Team.
For Coach of the Year, Fremont head coach Neal Frantz received the honor for the second straight year after leading his Eagles to another great season.
Fremont finished the year 16-5 for the program’s second-most wins in history after having to fill the void left by six graduated seniors last year.
Frantz was able to do just that while overhauling nearly every position, with both doubles teams of Aiden Dornbush and Andrew McEntarfer at No. 1 and Corbin Beeman and Tyler Miller at No. 2 taking third place at the NECC Tournament, Colton Guthrie placing third at No. 2 singles, Jeremy Rode finishing fourth at No. 3 singles, and Brody Foulk taking fifth at No. 1 singles all to lead the Eagles to third place overall.
While they didn’t win a sectional title this season, falling to DeKalb in the championship match, Frantz said the following after his team’s loss, “We had 16 wins this year, which is the second-most in the history of school from last year, when we won 18. That’s a pretty good two-year period. We’ve got a lot of guys coming back and a lot of people still interested in tennis.”
Here’s the rest of the all-area team:
Jethro Hostetler, Sr., Westview
Hostetler finished the year at 23-2 overall and was an undefeated NECC regular season and tournament champion at No. 2 singles. It is Hostetler’s second straight year making the All-Area Team, as he received the honor as a doubles player with Kylen Bender last year.
Kylen Bender, Sr., Westview
Bender played No. 3 singles for the Warriors and finished the season 20-4. He finished the NECC regular season undefeated and was tournament runner-up. He also picked up a victory in the Warriors’ regional matchup against Northridge. Like Jethro Hostetler, it is Bender’s second year in a row on the All-Area Team, making it as doubles player a season ago.
Vittorio Bona, Sr., East Noble
Bona played No. 1 singles for the Knights and was 15-3 overall. He was voted to the All-Northeast 8 1st Team Singles and was IHSTECA All-State Honorable Mention and on the District 2 Team. Bona was also named to the Senior Indiana Tennis All Stars, representing the northeast.
Ettore Bona, Fr., East Noble
Bona was 14-7 overall for the Knights in his first year, mainly playing No. 2 singles but also played two matches at No. 1. He was also named to the All-NE8 2nd Team Singles.
Max Bender, Sr., and Carver Miller, Sr., East Noble
Bender and Miller were once again one of the top No. 1 doubles teams in the area, playing all but one match together. Bender finished with an overall record of 20-3 overall record, while Miller was 19-3, playing one match at No. 3 Singles. The pairing was sectional champions in the individual doubles tournament.
The two were also on the All-NE8 1st Team Doubles, All-District 2 team, and were All-State Honorable Mention.
Elijah Ehmke, Sr., and Kiefer Nagel, Jr., DeKalb
Ehmke and Nagel were also one of the best doubles teams the area had to offer again. The two finished 16-4 overall and were 5-2 in the conference, and the pairing were individual sectional champions and named to the All-NE8 2nd Team and All-District 2 Team.
Owen Holwerda, Sr., DeKalb
Holwerda had a strong senior season for the Barons, finishing as a DeKalb sectional champion and All-NE8 1st Team honoree. Playing the year at No. 1 singles, Holwerda had an overall record of 14-6 and was 4-3 in the NE8.
Wyatt Derrow, Sr., DeKalb
Derrow was 16-4 overall and 5-2 in the NE8, playing No. 2 singles for the Barons this season. He was a DeKalb sectional champion and an All-NE8 Honorable Mention recipient.
Leyton Byler, Sr., Prairie Heights
Byler ended his career as one of Prairie Heights’ best-ever tennis players, finishing the season with a 15-8 overall record and 6-2 record in the NECC.
This season, he set the school record for career wins at No. 1 singles with 49, and he was a member of the All-NECC team, finishing third at the conference tournament.
Luke Schermerhorn, Sr., West Noble
Schermerhorn was one of the area’s best No. 3 singles players this season, finishing 18-3 to conclude his career.
He won the NECC Tournament at his position, defeating Westview’s Bender 6-1, 1-6, 6-1. Schermerhorn also picked up wins over East Noble and Fairfield, among others.
The All-Area honorable mentions were DeKalb’s Grant Stuckey, Fremont’s Brody Foulk, Colten Guthrie, and Jeremy Rode, West Noble’s Nate Shaw and Westview’s Cole Mast and Mason Clark.
