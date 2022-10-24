OSSIAN — The first thing Angola’s volleyball coach, Lloy Ball, told his team following their match with Benton Central in the Class 3A Norwell Regional semifinal was how great of a year they had.
“Great” would be the best way of putting it, as the team’s ultimate goal of striving for perfection and winning a state championship failed to come to fruition two weeks too soon on Saturday, as the Bison came back from two sets down to send the Hornets packing early in a 3-2 victory (23-25, 18-25, 27-25, 25-19, 22-20) to advance to the championship later that night.
It was the first and only match of the season for Angola that went the distance in five-set matches, as the Hornets were 85-4 in sets won prior to Saturday.
"Benton Central's ranked in the top five for a reason," Ball said. "We let them in that third set, and then momentum changed and it was hard to get it back. So I told them that it's okay to be sad that the season's over, but not to be sad about how they played individually or how they played as a team. We win as a team we lose as a team."
It was hardly an upset as the Hornets, despite their then 31-0 record, were ranked third in Class 3A while the Bison, at 30-3 were second, but rankings did anything but deter Angola from looking like the stronger team early on after winning the first two sets.
That's not to say they didn't struggle early, however, as Angola looked as if they may had met its match from the offset, trailing 4-1 at the start of the match and as many as 13-6 before being forced to call a timeout.
The timeout proved to be substantial, as the Hornets then went on a 6-0 run that ended up being a 10-3 run to tie the set at 16, featuring multiple kills by Gaerte, aces by freshman and sophomore Maya and Ava Harris and a double block by Gaerte and senior Kady Conrad.
The remainder of the set was back-and-forth by both teams, before junior Mya Ball (12 kills, one solo block, one block assist, seven digs) closed it out with a kill on an assist from Ava Harris.
The second set continued from how the first concluded, with both teams trading points for much of the game, up until the Hornets went on a 7-1 run that saw Gaerte record five kills to put the Hornets up 2-0.
But then an injury to Angola's star player in the third set proved detrimental to the Hornets winning the match.
Midway through the set, junior and Notre Dame commit Morgan Gaerte went down with an apparent left knee injury that kept her out for several points.
“The trainer said that it was something that we don't even want to remotely think about risking her future,” Ball said. “And so if there's any chance that it's something that she shouldn't play on, we wouldn't play her. I pride myself on the fact that the kids are more important than the wins."
The score was 19-15 in favor of the Hornets when Gaerte went down. She returned after Benton Central had taken a 22-21 lead, recording a kill later on to tie the set at 24, though the Bison would go on to win the set.
Gaerte started the fourth set, but was taken out again after the Bison had taken a 4-3 lead, and was out for the remainder of the match, her left knee wrapped in ice.
Despite sitting out the remaining two sets, Gaerte led the team in kills (28), aces (3) and blocks (3 solo), adding seven digs.
Starting in the third set, along with Gaerte's absence later on, the Bison's sisterly duo of freshman Cali (28 kills, five aces, 10 digs) and senior Sienna Foster (20 kills, 17 digs, 1 solo block) were slowly becoming a problem for the Hornets defense, as the two were clearly Benton Central's main weapons.
After the Bison won the fourth set in a similar way to Angola winning the second, The final set of the match showed that neither team wanted to go home, as neither of them were able to string the two straight points required to win.
The largest lead of the set was 7-3 Angola, but following a run of the straight points to the Bison in part of two Hornet hitting errors, it was a two-point game for the remainder of the match.
The final point was decided when the Hornets back row let freshman Cali Foster's serve go past them, thinking it would be ruled out of bounds. Instead, it was ruled an ace and the deciding point to end Angola's season.
"I think it will be easy for people to cheapen the season, since we didn't win the regional or state championship, but I'm not going to do that," Ball said. "I know how hard the girls have worked, I know how good this team is and can be and I know how hard it is to win a championship. While our goal was not met, it doesn't change the fact of the things we have accomplished, and that's what I will tell people."
Maya Harris doubled her career high with 24 kills and added two aces, as well as leading her team with 15 digs alongside Ava Harris.
Ava also recorded two aces, but set a career high with 56 assists, besting her previous number of 45 recorded against Carroll on Oct. 6. Senior Paige Franz led the match with 23 digs.
The Hornets graduate seven seniors from this year's class: Paige Franz, Tyrah Stillman, Virginia Luna, Olivia Thomas, Kady Conrad, Lindsey Call and Brea Harris.
"All of them have set the tone of why we had a good year," Ball said. "Hopefully our younger people carry on after that and take pride in wearing the Angola 'A'. It's going to take awhile for this pain to go away because the kids were invested in it. If they weren't crying, I knew they wouldn't care too much, and I know they cared."
Despite the loss, Ball said he was thankful to the Angola community for showing its support to the team throughout the season.
"I just want to thank our athletic director, Steve Lantz, and all of our fans," Ball said. "We travel real well and I know it's not the outcome they wanted or we wanted, but it doesn't change the fact that it takes a village and we're really proud of Angola."
Benton Central was swept (25-12, 25-22, 25-17) in the championship match by Bellmont, a team who was swept by the Hornets themselves and has advanced to the Plymouth Semi-State against NorthWood on Saturday.
