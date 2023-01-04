KENDALLVILLE — As of late, whenever the Westview boys basketball team steps onto a court, fans should expect one heck of a game, win or lose.
Tuesday night was the latest installment of barnburners with the Warriors, as East Noble took them to overtime, with Westview scoring the final six points of the game to get out of “The Big Blue Pit” with a 63-58 victory.
The Warriors (6-3 overall) controlled the tempo early, taking a 10-4 lead in the first three minutes of the game following scores from junior Wiley Minix (15 points) and senior Brady Yoder.
The Knights (2-9) answered back with a 3-pointer from sophomore Nathan Bowker (6 points) and baskets from junior Owen VanGessel (9 points) and senior Hunter Kline to trail 17-14 after the first quarter.
The second was back and forth for awhile, until Westview closed the half with a 12-4 run over the final 4:34 to take a 34-25 lead.
Yoder, who finished the night with a game-high 29 points alongside East Noble’s Kline, was responsible for seven points during the run.
Knights sophomore Kobe Ritchie (6 points) and VanGessel would score on East Noble’s first two possessions before Minix hit a 3-pointer to stop the momentum.
Or he at least attempted to, because Kline responded with a three of his own and senior Owen Ritchie (6 points) made a layup to cut the deficit to 37-34.
They wouldn’t get closer than that for the rest of the quarter, as Yoder scored seven of Westview’s final 10 points to keep the Warriors up by six heading into the final period. The other three points came from sophomore Owen Brill (9 points), who made his third and final 3-pointer of the game.
The fourth quarter saw the Knights complete the comeback with five seconds remaining, when senior Carter Savoie hit a layup, his only basket of the game. He nearly won it for Knights following a steal on the final possession, but his shot from just in front of halfcourt went off the back of the rim.
In overtime, Kline gave the Knights a four point lead with a score and a pair of free throws, but Yoder made a 3-pointer and two free throws, and junior Luke Helmuth (6 points) and Minix added two points each in the final minute to get Westview the narrow victory.
Other point scorers for the Warriors were senior Jethro Hostetler and Wade Springer with two points each.
East Noble won the junior varsity game 46-42, coming back from 27-22 halftime and 38-31 third quarter deficits.
The Knights were led by sophomores Ryker Quake with 12 points and Pace Agee with nine.
Junior Micah Miller led the Warriors with a game-high 16 points and freshman Milan Miller added nine.
Westview is back in action Friday night when they host LaVille, while East Noble hosts Huntington North in a Northeast 8 Conference matchup.
