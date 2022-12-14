LIGONIER – It was a quick, relatively easy night on the mats at West Noble High School Wednesday night as the Chargers defeated visiting Churubusco, 60-24.
How quick and easy? The Northeast Corner Conference dual meet kicked off at 6:30 p.m. with a couple of junior varsity matches and was over at 7:13 p.m.
The Chargers (8-11 overall) got eight pins on the night, many of these coming in the first period.
West Noble’s pins came from Adam Olvera (220 pounds), Gavin Christman (106), Makayla Withrow (113), Teegan Clouse (145), Kyler Slowke (152), Noah Rassner (160), Chase Wallen (170) and Nolan Parks (182).
Churubusco forfeited at 138 and 285. The Eagles got pins from Cam Lattimore at 120, Gage Crick at 126, Case Krider at 132, and a forfeit for Sam Troendly at 195.
West Noble got JV wins from Jesse Castillo and Austin Null.
Eagles coach Jarrett Kilgore said his team is just a move or two away from putting some more wins together.
“We make a mistake, get caught out of position, get on our back,” Kilgore said. “We’re close to being a pretty good wrestling team. We’re just not there yet.”
West Noble coach Tom Marsh said his guys are pushing each other and working well.
“Those early pins are always nice,” Marsh said.
West Noble’s girls squad will be in the Central Noble Invite Saturday and the Charger boys will be in action at an invitational in Rochester.
Churubusco will be in action on Saturday at the Carroll Super Duals. along with several other area schools including East Noble, Garrett and Eastside.
