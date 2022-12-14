Kendallville, IN (46755)

Today

Windy with periods of rain. Low 34F. Winds SE at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall near a quarter of an inch..

Tonight

Windy with periods of rain. Low 34F. Winds SE at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall near a quarter of an inch.