ANGOLA – Garrett wanted to get its Class 2A Angola Sectional semifinal match with the host Hornets to penalty kicks Wednesday evening. Angola did not let the match go that far.
Junior Cameron McGee chipped in Weston Gray’s centering pass off the Railroader goalkeeper and into the net with 2 minutes, 13 seconds left in the first overtime to break a 1-1 tie and give the Hornets a 2-1 victory.
“We just stuck to our game plan,” Angola coach Taylor Medina said. “We gave up one we shouldn’t have, but we did a great job.
“One of our main rules is not losing at home.”
The Hornets (8-7-2) will play either NorthWood or West Noble in the sectional final Saturday at 6 p.m. The NorthWood-West Noble semifinal finished after press time.
In the first semifinal, the Hornets controlled possession of the ball or took the ball away from Garrett from the final several minutes of regulation and into the first seven-minute overtime period.
The Railroaders (3-12-1) had a couple chances late in the second OT. But the Hornet defense blocked those shots.
“First of all, it was a great high school soccer game,” Garrett coach Doug Klopfenstein said. “Angola deserved to win this game. They generated a little bit more offense than we did. We’ve struggled to generate any kind of offense all season.
“Our effort was solid. The kids played hard.”
Junior Braydon Kennedy played most of the match in goal for Garrett, and had three key saves in the second half to force OT. He played the first half in goal, then started the second half up front and gave the Railroaders the spark they needed. He looped a shot from 25 yards out over Angola goalie Jorge Rebola Iranzo to tie it at 1 all 2:38 into the second half.
Freshman Kai Wagner gave Angola the 1-0 lead with 10:18 left in the first half on an assist from Gray.
