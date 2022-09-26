DECATUR — The scenario looked fairly good on paper for DeKalb’s boys soccer team Monday night.
They came into their Northeast 8 Conference clash against Bellmont having just lost a single match and was unbeaten in the conference.
All they needed was a victory against the Braves championship outright since 2016.
They got just that, but it was no easy task, as the Barons overcame a 1-0 deficit to tie the match with 10 minutes left to force overtime and eventually come out on top 3-2 in penalty kicks.
In addition to last winning the NE8 in 2016, it was also the last time that the Barons had beaten the Braves.
The Braves took a 1-0 lead at the 34:50 mark thanks to both the head of senior Eli Laurent, who redirected the ball on a corner kick, and in part the head official, who allowed Bellmont another chance from the corner after the side judge noticed a Baron was injured immediately before the kick.
It was all defense from there, as DeKalb had several opportunities to equalize, but were either stopped by a swarm of Braves defenders or their shots hit a brick wall named DJ Kitson, who made 12 saves in regulation and stopped anything that came his way.
That was until there was 10:44 left on the clock, when senior Carric Joachim broke away from the rest of the playing field and beat the goalie one-on-one to tie the game.
After neither team could gain an advantage in overtime, the question as to whether DeKalb was going to share the conference title or not came down to penalties.
Bellmont's first attempt careened off the crossbar, giving DeKalb senior Grant Houser the perfect opportunity to put the Barons up by one.
The Braves missed their second attempt, which Baron junior Carter Neumann took advantage of to put his team up two.
Bellmont (7-8, 3-4 NE8) scored its next two attempts, including one by Kitson, while DeKalb got one from senior Nate Fillenwarth but Joachim missed his shot.
With a chance to tie, Bellmont's final shot was blocked by DeKalb's senior goalkeeper Korbin Gillian to give the Barons (11-1, 7-0 NE8) the title.
Bellmont won the junior varsity game 2-1. Freshman Asher Lewis had the lone goal for the Barons.
