ANGOLA — Parkview Sports Medicine hosted its first-ever girls basketball shootout inside the MTI Center at Trine University on Thursday, with Lakeland and West Noble each taking part.
Both teams played two games each, with the Lakers defeating Concord, 49-26, and Fort Wayne South Side, 58-24.
The Chargers lost both their games, losing to by Fort Wayne North Side, 47-40, in the first game of the shootout, and Tippecanoe Valley, 64-19, in their second game.
Against Concord, the Lakers opened the game on a 12-2 run and led 14-5 after one, spurred by two Peyton Hartsough (17 points) three-pointers and a couple of baskets from senior Alivia Rasler (9 points).
Lakeland then used an 8-0 run in the second to take a 22-6 lead with 3:29 left in the half, with junior Olivia Oman (9 points) making her first of three 3s for the game and junior Takya Wallace (2 points) making a layup.
The run allowed for a 27-11 halftime lead for the Lakers, that they quickly built into a 41-16 third quarter lead before putting the reserves in for the final four minutes.
Other scorers for the Lakers against Concord were sophomore Cara Schackow (6 points), senior Grace Iddings (4 points) and sophomore Karris Romer (2 points).
The Minutemen were led by sophomore Hayden Casey (11 points) and junior Kambrya Zilm (10 points).
The Lakers made short work of Fort Wayne South Side later that night as well, leading 36-8 at halftime in a game that had the running clock turned on late in the third quarter.
Hartsough again led the Lakers with a game-high 13 points, followed by Oman (12 points), freshman Dulce Canedo (11 points), and Rasler (10 points) finishing in double figures.
Wallace (4 points), freshman Katelyn Ryan (4 points), Iddings (2 points) and Schackow (2 points) also contributed on the scoreboard.
The leading scorers for the Archers were senior Justice Billingsley (10 points) and sophomore Kamoni Grayson (8 points).
In the game between West Noble and North Side, the Chargers looked the better team in the first half, leading the Legends 10-4 five minutes in thanks to a 6-0 run with senior Mackensy Mabie (11 points), junior Alayna DeLong (9 points) and freshman Kayle Jordan (8 points) all contributing in it.
West Noble led 12-9 after one and 23-18 at halftime.
But the Legends turned up the pressure in the second half by way of senior Tierani Hoskins (16 points) and juniors Jaliyah Paige and Aniya Woodson (13 points each) getting North Side a 38-28 lead after the third quarters.
The Legends defense held West Noble to just a single field goal in the quarter, made by junior Alexia Mast, and three free throws.
Mast (8 points) made three straight layups down the stretch to pull West Noble eight with 1:43 to go, but they would get no closer than seven the rest of the way.
Against Tippecanoe Valley, West Noble trailed by six after the first quarter before the Vikings outscored them 25-5 in the second to lead 39-13 at halftime.
In that one, Mabie had seven points to lead the Chargers, followed by DeLong (6 points), Jordan (4 points) and Mast (2 points).
Other participants in the shootout included Elkhart and Northrop. The boys portion of the shootout will be all day today in the MTI Center at Trine.
