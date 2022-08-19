The time has come once again where the radio stations blast “The Boys of Fall” by Kenny Chesney through the airwaves, the pork burgers are thrown onto the grill (beef is overrated) and the world’s best and only sports prognosticating bovine returns to give you her weekly takes on the winners and losers of the KPC Media Group coverage area football games.
This season seems refreshingly normal after that gosh darn disease that has been the talk of the barnyard is next to forgotten about leading up to tonight.
Fingers crossed it stays that way and no football games are forced to be called off this time around, as you all know how much I love watching the pigskin be flung through the air.
Jeff Jones has won the past two contests amongst the KPC Media sports staff (or who I like to call misfits), including winning by a single game over yours truly last year. If you know me, you know how much that grinds my hooves.
Thankfully, it’s a new season and I am ready to reclaim my throne as Queen of the Gridiron.
Jeff is back to try and win his third straight crown, as well as Ken Fillmore and Mark Murdock who are also trying to rain on his parade.
Newcomers include David Vantress, who returns after skipping town 13 years ago (he just couldn’t stay away forever) and Evan Weaver, who has a history of topping some of my weekly football pick contests when he was in high school (because that apparently means something to him).
As with the case of it being week one, everyone of course starts out at 0-0. By the time week 10 comes around to kick off the postseason, however, this cow expects to be 90-0.
Here are my Week 1 predictions.
Angola over DeKalb
The Hornets get to play on their own turf for the first time. DeKalb gets to play on theirs next week.
West Noble over Central Noble
This could quite possibly be the game to watch this week and could honestly go either way. In such cases, home team takes it.
East Noble over Plymouth
The Knights have won the last four matchups against the Rockies, who were winless last season. Make it five.
Eastside over Woodlan
Woodlan is not the team it once was. And while Eastside loses a lot, it’s still not going to help the Warriors.
Adams Central over Garrett
The Flying Jets have a chip on their shoulder after last year’s Class 1A state runner-up finish.
Churubusco over Columbia City
Columbia City loses Gregory Bolt. Churubusco returns Riley Buroff.
South Bend St. Joseph over Lakeland
Coach Ben Downey led the Indians to two state title games and three regional championships. Tough matchup for a Laker team with promise and potential.
Prairie Heights over Whitko
The Wildcats have just four seniors. Prairie Heights has six.
Fremont over Southern Wells
The Eagles won 55-16 over an 0-10 Raiders team last season. I expect a similar result this year.
Carroll over Bishop Luers
The Knights may be the home team for tonight’s opener, but the Chargers will play with a lot more passion and emotion after the death of quarterback Owen Scheele over the summer.
Hannah’s Hotties
1. Angola
2. West Noble
3. East Noble
4. Eastside
5. Adams Central
6. Churubusco
7. South Bend St. Joseph
8. Prairie Heights
9. Fremont
10. Carroll
Fillmore’s Fumbles
1. DeKalb
2. West Noble
3. East Noble
4. Eastside
5. Adams Central
6. Columbia City
7. South Bend St. Joseph
8. Whitko
9. Fremont
10. Carroll
Jones’ Jukes
1. DeKalb
2. Central Noble
3. East Noble
4. Eastside
5. Garrett
6. Columbia City
7. South Bend St. Joseph
8. Prairie Heights
9. Fremont
10. Carroll
Murdock’s Muffs
1. DeKalb
2. West Noble
3. East Noble
4. Eastside
5. Garrett
6. Columbia City
7. South Bend St. Joseph
8. Whitko
9. Fremont
10. Carroll
David’s D’ohs
1. DeKalb
2. West Noble
3. East Noble
4. Eastside
5. Adams Central
6. Columbia City
7. South Bend St. Joseph
8. Prairie Heights
9. Fremont
10. Carroll
Evan’s Errors
1. DeKalb
2. Central Noble
3. East Noble
4. Eastside
5. Adams Central
6. Columbia City
7. South Bend St. Joseph
8. Prairie Heights
9. Fremont
10. Carroll
