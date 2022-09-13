BRUSHY PRAIRIE — The Angola boys soccer team advanced to the Northeast Corner Conference Tournament semifinals on Tuesday after adding on to its 4-0 halftime lead to defeat Prairie Heights 8-0 in the quarterfinals on the road.
Chances in the attacking half of the field came few and far between for the Panthers, while the Hornets (6-4) found themselves with scoring opportunities several times every couple of minutes.
Prairie Heights (0-9-1) had 11 shots for the game, six in the first half and five in the second. That pales in comparison to the Hornets, who had 41 shots for the match, 20 of which were on goal.
Sophomore Cam Steury had five goals for the match, two coming in the first half. His hat trick came with 38:29 left in the game. Two of his goals also came from at least 30 yards out, one on an assist from Rocco Berquist.
Sophomore Trey Soulliere scored the game’s second goal on a header thanks to a high-arcing assist from Cam McGee. He scored again at the 6:10 mark before halftime to put the Hornets up four.
The remaining goal was scored by Darren Haire with under 27 minutes left in the game.
Sam Zolman made 13 saves in net against 26 shots for the Panthers, giving up seven goals. Elijah Zolman had three saves against six shots, giving up one goal.
Angola’s goalie, junior Jorge Rebola Iranzo had five saves in net.
Regardless of the rout, Angola coach Taylor Medina said his team needs to work on their shape heading into the semifinal against West Noble, as well as knowing when teammates are going to be set up for the deep ball to score goals.
“West Noble’s got a great team over there like they do every year, Medina said. “It’s nice to be able to compete with those guys and kind of surprise them, and I think if we can keep them down in the low scoring and defend a lot better, I trust my guys to be able to score and I think we’ve got a good chance of getting them.”
The Panthers will play Lakeland in the consolation game on Thursday, with a location yet to be determined.
Westview 10, Central Noble 0
In Emma, the Warriors (8-1-1) won a quarterfinal game against Central Noble (1-8) to advance and play Garrett on the road in the semifinals Thursday.
The game was called with 20 minutes remaining due to the 9-goal mercy rule.
Due to a decision made by Central Noble and Westview, Central Noble will not be playing a consolation game against the loser of Westview and Garrett on Thursday.
Central Noble’s next game will be Tuesday at home against Westview.
West Noble 10, Lakeland 1
In Ligonier, the Chargers defeated the Lakers on Tuesday to advance to the NECC semifinal against Angola.
West Noble had seven different scorers, with Bradyn Barth leading the team with three goals.
Victor Rodriguez had two goals and two assists, while David Mendoza, Zack Huff, Emilio Lopez, Eric Gutierrez and Matthew Snyder each scored once.
Alex Liera led the Chargers (5-5) with two assists, and Lopez and Chris Silva each had one.
Charger goalkeeper Christian Rodriguez had four saves.
The Lakers are 3-7-1.
Lakewood Park Christian 3, Snider 3
In a regular season contest in Auburn, Lakewood Park (2-6-1) played Snider to a 3-3 draw.
Weston Roth scored twice to lead LPC, and Jemar Kibe added the third.
GIRLS Central Noble 2, Lakeland 1
In Albion, Central Noble advanced to play at Westview in the Northeast Corner Conference Tournament semifinals on Thursday after a close victory over the Lakers.
The lone goal scorer for Lakeland was Taylor Jerdon, assisted by Alivia Rasler.
The Cougars are 5-1-3, while Lakeland is 4-5-1.
The Lakers will play Garrett on Thursday in a consolation match, with the location to be determined.
Westview 8, Garrett 0
In Garrett, the Warriors won an NECC Tournament Quarterfinals game against the Railroaders (0-9) to advance and play host to Central Noble on Thursday.
Goal scorers for Westview (7-2-2) were Bri Munoz (2), Paige Riegsecker (2), Kylee Liechty, Olivia Jasso, Andrea Miller and Brianna Sport.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.