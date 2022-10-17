LEO-CEDARVILLE — Perfection makes champions.
The Class 3A No. 3 Angola Hornets continued perfection at the Leo Sectional on Saturday, winning 3-1 over Heritage (23-25, 25-10, 25-12, 25-15) in the morning semifinal, followed by a sweep of Bishop Dwenger (25-14, 25-14, 25-14) in the championship that night to improve to 31-0 and retain the sectional title they won a year ago, making it their third in four years.
“It's great,” Hornets coach Lloy Ball said. “This is a special group of kids with seven seniors and then some of the girls underneath them. Last year, we kind of surprised everybody with winning one, but I think that experience boosted the confidence of some of our younger kids.”
The Hornets were tested in the morning slate, when the Patriots (29-3 overall) won the opening set to give Angola just its fourth set loss of the season.
It was also only the second time this year where the Hornets had trailed by a set, the other time being against Homestead at the Warsaw Tournament on Sep. 24.
“We were lucky to get that bye, but sometimes that's kind of a curse” Ball said. “We sit around for five days while everyone else gets to play. Heritage came out firing and we were not ready to respond, but luckily the girls settled down and the second, third and fourth sets were kind of dominated by us.”
Angola answered the challenge, however, beginning the second set on a 14-4 run behind a long service run from senior Virginia Luna. A run the Patriots were never able to recover from.
It was much of the same story in the third and fourth sets, where Angola went on respective rallies of 8-1 and 10-5 to win each one. The final two points of the match were a solo block from senior Kady Conrad (5 kills, two solo blocks, three assists) and an ace by senior Tyrah Stillman.
On offense, junior Morgan Gaerte could not be stopped, finishing the game with 20 kills, five aces, and 12 digs to go along with four blocks (1 solo) on defense.
Freshman Maya Harris was next with nine kills, five aces and 10 digs. Sophomore Ava Harris led the team with 33 assists, the same amount she recorded in the championship to finish the day with a total of 66.
Senior Paige Franz led the Hornets with 16 digs against Heritage, adding two assists and an ace.
“We started off rough in the first set, but we knew what we had to do to come back” Franz said. “We settled in after the set, all took deep breaths and just took care of what we needed to take care of.”
Angola 3, Bishop Dwenger 0
The championship against the Saints (14-11 overall), who had knocked off Leo (18-25, 25-19, 25-23, 25-9) in the second semifinal, was a rematch from the second game of the season on Aug. 17 that saw the Hornets win in a sweep on the road, but were challenged for two sets.
In the rematch, the Hornets rolled through Dwenger, dispatching the Saints in a little over an hour.
Gaerte led the team on offense once again, finishing with 15 kills, two aces, 10 digs and one assist along with a block assist.
Junior Mya Ball finished the match with 11 kills to bring her day’s total to 19. Maya Harris (8) and Conrad (4) followed her.
“It just astounds me how far we've come through the last four years,” Conrad said. “Our first year we had 11 seniors, so just coming off of that, everyone's a family and we just work really hard and really well together.”
The Hornets advanced to the Norwell Regional this Saturday, where they will play Class 3A No. 2 Benton Central in the 10 a.m. semifinal, followed by the winner of the Bellmont-Delta game in the championship at 6 p.m. should they win.
“Our regional has the No. 2, 3 and 4 teams in the state in it,” Ball said. “So we talk about the 'Sectional of Death' but that regional is no picnic either.”
