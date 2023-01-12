LIGONIER — In front of an enthusiastic crowd from both sides with no clear favorite, the Northeast Corner Conference quarterfinal game between Class 3A No. 6 West Noble and Westview exceeded most expectations.
Westview led most of the game and by as many as eight in the second quarter, but the Chargers stormed back in the fourth with late heroics from senior Nevin Phares to help West Noble hold on for a 56-53 win and a berth in the semifinals.
"Honestly, it's, it took a while for for us to give our fans something to cheer about," Chargers coach Ethan Marsh said. "I feel like our crowd was a little late to the party, but that was our fault. And then at the end, we made enough plays and it was a fun environment."
Down 49-43 with six minutes to go, Phares hit three 3-pointers in a row over nearly two and a half minutes to tie and put the Chargers ahead.
He later made two crucial free throws with eight seconds left to put West Noble up four and finish the game with 11 points, all coming in the fourth quarter.
"Nevin in the fourth quarter stepped up," Marsh said. "All 11 of his points there; two big free throws, along with the three 3's. We needed every bit of it."
The Warriors did have a chance to tie the game with 0.7 seconds left, after senior Luke Helmuth (4 points) intentionally missed his second free throw attempt off the front end of the rim.
The ball slipped through the hands of West Noble senior Austin Cripe and into the grasp of Westview junior Wade Springer (4 points) who threw up a prayer off-balanced from beyond the arc, only for the shot to be far too short.
It was Westview's (7-4) third loss this season decided by one possession.
“If you look at the eye test, we don’t look like we should compete with half the teams because of how big they are,” Warriors coach Chandler Prible said. “We’ve got guys that don’t quit. We’ve got guys that are skilled and make shots. We have a lot of guys with toughness and grit and I feel like that was on full display.”
In a very fast-paced start to the game, West Noble jumped out to a 9-0 lead over the first 3:23, spurred by Cripe's four points, junior Bradyn Barth's (12 points) basket and senior Derek Slone's (3 points) three following tipoff.
Westview got its first bucket at the 4:37 mark on a score from senior Jethro Hostetler (8 points), followed by a 3-pointer from senior Brady Yoder.
Cripe and Yoder both led their respective teams with 23 points each.
After trailing 14-10 after the first quarter, Westview took a 32-27 lead into the locker room, maintaining it through the third.
"I felt like that was the hardest our guys have played all year," Prible said. "I don't know what the rebounding numbers were, but I felt like, based on what's happened this year, [West Noble] is a team that should have out-rebounded us by a lot, but it didn't feel like that's how the game went.
Prible continued, "I felt towards the end, we were taking tougher shots or we were kind of dribbling into two guys and forcing some things instead of just trying to get great shots. And then Phares ends up knocking in some threes and we were helping a little bit too far off with him. We just didn't adjust as well as we wanted to to that.
Other scorers for West Noble were seniors Ayden Zavala (4 points) and Luke Schermerhorn (3 points).
Sophomore Owen Brill added six points for Westview.
The Chargers (10-1 overall) will meet Prairie Heights at Fairfield tonight in a rematch from Dec. 21, 2022, that saw West Noble prevail 57-49 in overtime.
“It’s going to be fun,” Marsh said. “[Prairie Heights] is a good team and [Chase] Bachelor and [Isaiah] Malone are really good players. It may come down to each team’s role guys and see how much support we can get.”
Westview (7-4) hosted Angola in a consolation game Thursday night.
