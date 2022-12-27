BRUSHY PRAIRIE — A pair of Prairie Heights softball players officially signed their names on the dotted line to play at the next level last Tuesday, Dec. 20.
Senior Savana Phares will spend her next two years at Marian University’s Ancilla College, while her teammate Trinity Pratt will be heading across the state line to play at Triton College (Ill.) for the next two years.
Both schools are junior colleges and compete in the National Junior College Athletic Association. Ancilla is a private school located in Donaldson and was independent until Fall 2021 when it merged with Marian University, while Triton is public, based in River Grove, Ill. and has a student population of about 11,000 students.
Phares said she chose Ancilla for a variety of reasons.
“Ancilla’s pretty small, and I liked that because everything is right in the center and I don’t have to walk everywhere,” she said. “They also have what I want to study for prerequisites before I go to a different college, and they offered a softball program, which I thought the coach was really, really great.”
Academically, Phares will be studying biology, before transferring for an associate’s degree in mortuary science.
“I’ve always liked the idea of doing it,” Phares said of her chosen career path. “I like the fact that I’ll get to help people and the way that everybody else does and go be unique.”
What Phares also liked about Ancilla is that the college is made up mostly of other student athletes, allowing her to possibly room with a teammate, and that she was going to be pushed as a player.
Ancilla’s coach, Kristel Patrick, said that she liked Phares’ quickness and ability in the outfield, as well as her dedication.
“When I met Savana, I could tell that she’s a great girl,” Patrick said. “I think she’s going to do well in college and I’m super excited to have her on my field.”
A couple of other schools that looked at Phares were Lincoln Trail College (Ill.) and Grace College, and she was looked at by at least five schools before ultimately deciding on the Chargers.
She became emotional when talking about the impact her parents have not only played in her recruiting process, but in her softball journey as a whole.
“I’ve played throughout my whole life thanks to my parents,” Phares said, holding back tears. “I’m so thankful and I couldn’t be here without the help and support from them.”
Phares continued, “I’d like to thank my travel ball coaches as well, each and every one of them and they know who they are. They’ve really helped me gain confidence because I lack a lot of that. I’m very thankful for Marc Little and Chris Mosley in particular, for everything they do, they have done for me.”
Ancilla was 2-26 last season.
Pratt chose the Trojans over other interested schools such as Lansing Community College (Mich.) and Jackson College (Mich.) over factors such as the distance and the coach, as well as the opportunity for playing on a nationally-ranked program, among others.
“The campus is really small, so it’s easier to navigate, and they have a really good radiology program,” Pratt said. “And I was talking to coach Christina (Christopher), and she said that the program was really good. She showed me that the girls are really nice and that it’s a good program to learn from.”
While Pratt admitted that she chose radiology because of the “less amount of school for the more amount of money you make,” she added that the more she read about it, the more she liked it, leading her to job shadow her travel coach, Spencer Tipton, who is also in the field.
Trinity’s mother, Kathy Pratt, said that her and Trinity’s father, Gregg Pratt are very proud of her for following her dream of playing college softball, a dream that she has had since she was about eight years old.
“I’m super excited for her,” Kathy said. “She’s worked really hard putting in all the hours of pitching, and pitching takes a lot of dedication and a little bit more than other positions.”
She added that her role for Trinity has been one of support, helping her determine what kind of secondary education she wanted, and then looking at schools with softball programs.
“We’ve traveled to probably 40 or 50 schools, visiting their campuses and going to camps to kind of see where she’d fit in. We videotaped and sent videos out and with all three of her travel coaches, they were a big support in helping her fine tune what she wants and what she’s looking for.”
Trinity echoed her mom’s sentiments, saying that she was thankful for all the support she had received.
“My mom always pushed me to always not give up on my dream of playing college ball,” she said. “And my parents always made sure I gave 100% and wasn’t slacking in any way and pushed me to always be better. I’d also like to thank my travel ball coaches and Christina for giving me the opportunity.”
Trinity said that in her first year, she hopes “to provide a positive mental standpoint to the game and encourage her future teammates” regardless of if she she’s playing time, but is also hopeful of helping out the pitching staff to win games.
Triton was 50-9 last season, finishing the year ranked 10th in Division II and advanced to its second straight NJCAA DII Softball Championships.
