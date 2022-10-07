HUNTERTOWN — King Kong vs. Godzilla.
Goliath vs. Goliath.
Angola vs. Carroll.
Two volleyball behemoths matched up in a nonconference match to close the regular season Thursday night, and only one could walk away a winner.
That proverbial beast of a program to come out on top was the Class 3A No. 4 Hornets, who made it look relatively easy against the Class 4A No. 5 Chargers on the road, at least in the first two sets.
Angola won the first two sets, both by scores of 25-22, before Carroll took the third set 26-24.
It would be just the third set the Hornets would lose in the regular season, as they won the fourth, 25-20, to defeat the Chargers for the first time in three years and to cap a 25-0 undefeated regular season for the first time since 1996, according to head coach Lloy Ball.
“It's a great accomplishment for the girls,” Ball said. “We're going to enjoy tonight and then tomorrow at practice, and I'll remind them that now it doesn't matter anymore. We're in tournament play and we have to work just as hard every time.”
The Hornets also finish the regular season 71-3 in sets won, also a school record.
Junior and Notre Dame commit Morgan Gaerte, who has been Angola's main attacker this season, was dominant all night for the Hornets (25-0 overall), finishing with a career high 35 kills to go along with 12 digs, two assists and a game-high six blocks.
"I think it's a huge thing," Gaerte said of the unbeaten season. "I think losing a couple sets is good for us and shows us what kind of competition we can go through and how we can continue to grind. We just wanted to play a great team and it was just a team effort where everyone did their part.
Gaerte was fed mainly by sophomore Ava Harris, who also finished the night with a career high by recording 45 assists.
"Ava did a really nice job locating the ball, feeding her hitters and just making the right move every time," Gaerte said.
The first set of the match featured a handful of rallies, as Carroll (28-2 overall) would take an early 12-7 lead after taking advantage of two hitting errors and a blocking error by the Hornets, followed by an ace from junior Olivia Gisslen (2 kills, 37 assists, 8 digs, 4 aces, 4 solo blocks).
Angola would come right back with a rally of its own, spurred by three kills from Gaerte and a block assist with senior Kady Conrad (3 kills, 2 digs, 3 block assists, 2 solo blocks) to trail 12-11.
From there, it would be back and forth until the Hornets scored the final four points of the set, a kill by Gaerte and freshman Maya Harris (12 kills, 13 digs, 1 assist, 1 block assist), followed by two solo blocks from Gaerte.
Carroll led for much of the start of the second set, leading by as much as 10-6, before Angola rallied yet again, scoring 10 of the next 12 points that featured a block by Ava Harris (3 kills, 10 digs, 1 solo block) and an ace by junior Mya Ball (5 kills, 11 digs, 1 ace, 2 solo blocks) to give their team a 16-12 lead.
The Hornets did not give up the lead for the rest of the set, taking it by the same margin as the first.
Not allowing themselves to be swept, Carroll came back to win the third set 26-24 to force a fourth, but the fourth was when Angola was playing at its peak form, leading 24-17 to allow the Hornets to hold off a three-point rally to win the set by five, as well as the match.
"It's awesome that Pandy, the coach at Carroll, and I have scheduled each other the last game before sectionals," Ball said. "They're a great program and we absolutely have become a good program ourselves. The fact that they're 4A and we're 3A means we'll never see them in the state tournament, which is great. We could kind of let it all hang out."
For Carroll, senior Ellie Frey (1 ace, 2 solo blocks) led the team with 14 kills and 11 digs, followed by sophomore Chloe Herschberger and freshman Bailey Sinish with 11 kills each.
Carroll next plays Snider in a Class 4A Sectional next Thursday following DeKalb's match with Fort Wayne North Side.
The Hornets are back in action this morning at the Northeast Corner Conference Tournament, hosted by Westview. First serves are scheduled for 9 a.m.
The Chargers won the junior varsity contest 25-13, 25-15.
