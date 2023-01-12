ALBION — Back to back to back to back.
The Garrett boys wrestling team won the Northeast Corner Conference regular season championship for the fourth straight year in convincing fashion Thursday night.
Winning all but two matchups, the Railroaders defeated Central Noble 67-12 to spoil Senior Night for the Cougars.
“I think we’ve gotten better since team state and have wrestled pretty well as a whole,” Railroaders coach Nick Kraus said. “There’s always going to be things to work on when you don’t win 84-0, and even then there’s still things to work on.”
The victory gives Garrett a 10-0 undefeated conference season and a 15-3 overall record and brought their conference winning streak in dual matches to over 40 straight.
“The seniors haven’t lost a conference dual in four years, and we were a match away from it being five years,” Kraus said. “These guys have put together an awesome streak and we didn’t think much about it until we realized we’ve won so many conference matches in a row, and we realized we don’t want to lose that.”
One standout of the night for Kraus was senior Graydon Clingan, who pinned Central Noble’s Ethan Skinner at 182 in 1:55.
“The kid he beat was a semi-state qualifer,” Kraus said. “I knew that going in, but I didn’t tell him because I wanted to see what he could do and how he could compete, and he pinned the kid.”
Most of Garrett’s victories in the dual were decided by fall, except for Jack O’Conner, who defeated Jaxon Copas in a 4-0 decision at 195 pounds and Lane Gibson, who won by a 14-5 major decision over Sam Hoover at 170 pounds.
The other matchup not decided by fall was when Garrett sophomore Xavier Nusbaum won over Jaxon Kitchen after Kitchen was injured early on in the match and could not continue.
Both matchups won by the Cougars were decided by fall, with freshman Conner Fish pinning Garrett’s Jakob Jones in 1:45 at 113 pounds and freshman Damyan Duncan pinning Garrett’s Nate Wells in 3:09 at 152 pounds.
The Railroaders host the annual Garrett Invitational this Saturday, while Central Noble will rest for the week leading up to the NECC Tournament next Saturday.
Garrett 67, Central Noble 12
* — Indicates weight class match started at
98 — Double Forfeit. 106 — C. Baker (G) pins Fleshman (1:12). 113 — Fish (CN) pins Jones (1:45). 120 — Pelmear wins by forfeit. 126 — Kochendorfer (G) pins Broom (:24). 132 — Nusbaum (G) def. Kitchen by injury default. 138 — H. Williams (G) pins Rockey (1:17). 145 — Orick-Maurer (G) pins E. Ernsberger (2:44). 152 — Duncan (CN) pins Wells (3:09). 160 — Leech (G) pins Boots (2:49). 170 — Gibson (G) def. Hoover by major decision (14-5). *182 — Clingan (G) pins Skinner (1:55). 195 — O’Connor (G) def. Copas by decision (4-0). 220 — G. Baker (G) pins VanHalst (3:26). 285 — McCormack (G) pins Pieper (3:42).
