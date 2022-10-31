TERRE HAUTE — East Noble sophomore Addison Lindsey has had a heck of an experience at the Indiana High School Athletic Association Cross Country State Finals at LaVern Gibson Championship Cross Country Course each of the past two seasons.
Last year, Lindsey’s experience was on the sidelines, as she was unable to compete due to injury. She ran in the semi-state the week prior to get her team to the big one, but would be able to finish out the season with her teammates.
This time around, Lindsey was able to stay healthy all the way through to the finals to run with her team, though her experience during the race was the exact same that teammate, freshman Macey Colin, had at the New Haven Semi-State at Indiana Wesleyan a week earlier.
“I lost my shoe maybe 200 or 300 meters in and so that was kind of nerve wracking at first,” Lindsey said. “But then I thought maybe it could help me run better. Who knows what can happen?”
Despite the lost shoe, Lindsey still finished 17thand recorded her third-fastest time of her career at 18:26.7 to earn All-State honors.
“I’m just really thankful that I’ve been healthy this year and able to run,” Lindsey said. “God has blessed blessed me with that gift and I’m so thankful to use it for him.”
Lindsey was the top finisher on a Knights squad that improved six places from last year, finishing 14th with 350 points, four points behind East Central and seven ahead of Hamilton Southeastern.
“Based on statistics, we were supposed to be 13.7 and we were 14th, so we were right where we were supposed to be,” Knights coach Mark Liepe said.
In her first state finals appearance in her first year with potentially more to follow, Colin was 91st in 19:56.2 as the team’s second-best runner.
On Colin and Lindsey both losing their shoes in high-stakes races in back-to-back weeks, Liepe said, “What I like is that no matter what’s always happened, the girls have found a way to still keep running. I think that in the past if we’ve had a girl lose her shoe, she’d have a pity party and slow way down. These girls just keep going and it doesn’t seem like nothing fazes them. They did whatever it took to be where they’re at.”
Senior Lydia Keihn was third for the team in 107th at 20:06.3, her third fastest time in her East Noble career since transferring from Jay County in 2021.
“I personally think it went well for ending the season,” Keihn said. “Even though I didn’t break 20, it still feels like an accomplishment to be able to make it two times to state, so I’m happy.”
Keihn improved majorly from her race at state last year, jumping 20 places and shedding 33 seconds off her time.
“It feels like I accomplished my whole four years,” Keihn said. “I’m just really happy overall, and I’ve definitely improved here where I had that strong group of girls that’s just made me really have a better and stronger mindset. I don’t think I could’ve done it without them.”
The next three Knights to finish were all in the same pack, with freshman Chloe Gibson placing 140th in 20:34.1, junior Dakota Rodgers finishing 143rd in 20:35.8 and sophomore Rae David earning 145th in 20:37.3.
As the seventh runner, senior Rachel Becker was not too far behind her teammates, finishing 159th in 20:58.7.
“I never would have thought that I’d be able to run at state when I was a freshman or sophomore,” Becker said. “I just owe it to all my coaches who have pushed me every day and given me a lot of opportunities to get better.”
Like her classmate Lydia, Becker improved on her performance last season, knocking off 30 seconds and placing one spot higher.
“I think we came in and we knew what to expect,” Becker said. “We were all really pumped last week when we were able to come again and I think we really decided to work for each other this year.”
Including Keihn and Becker, the Knights lose six seniors: Alicia Proxmire, Cady Smith, Khloe Pankop and Morigan Prest.
“This group of seniors have been very positive,” Liepe said. “Most people don’t see what it takes to be successful behind the scenes and there’s a lot that goes on to keep you mentally and physically focused and ready, as well as making sure you’re eating, drinking and getting a rest. That’s where our seniors came in and they have laid the foundation of leading by example and vocalizing what has to be done immediately to be successful.”
Overall, Liepe was extremely pleased with how his team’s season went, describing the year as a “season of party.”
“Every time we went to races, it was like party and celebration time,” he said. “We got a lot of trophies, we beat teams that nobody thought we had any chance to. So I’m excited to be a coach with a group like this; anytime around success, it’s fun to be around. That’s what this season has been: Success.
Indianapolis Bishop Chatard senior Lily Cridge won her second straight state championship, running the third-fastest time in state finals history at 17:14.6.
The race itself could be considered one of, if not the fastest race in girls state finals history, as the top four, Cridge, Delta’s Nicki Southerland (17:17.5), Park Tudor’s Sophia Kennedy (17:24.4) and Columbus North’s Julia Kiesler (17:36.4), all recorded times that place themselves in the top 10 fastest list for the course.
The Noblesville Millers won their first team title in school history, beating Columbus North convincingly with a 122-153 margin. Their previous best finish was third in 2006.
There were two area representatives in the boys race, both of whom were in their first state finals meet.
The first, Westview freshman Noah Bontrager, had won all but one of his races, including the New Haven Semi-State at Indiana Wesleyan, leading up to Saturday and had the state’s fourth best semi-state time.
In a race where the top 10 was dominated by upperclassman, Bontrager recorded a 12th place finish out of 205 runners, finishing in a time of 15:41 as the top freshman in the field to receive All-State recognition.
“I think it went really good, and I couldn’t really ask for more,” Bontrager said of his performance. “It’s just crazy that I can do it freshman year just to have this experience. It’s probably the longest season I’ve had because the junior high season is pretty short.”
Bontrager credited Mishawaka competitor, sophomore Liam Bauschke (9th in 15:36.3) for pushing him in the race and throughout the season, as well as thanking his coach and dad, Lyle Bontrager, teammates and his choir teacher, Mrs. Hamm, for supporting him during the year.
“They’ve done so much to help me get where I am, and it’s been a really good season,” Bontrager said.
The second, Angola junior Sam Yarnelle, earned his first-ever spot in the finals after running a career-best to qualify from the semi-state as the ninth individual from non-qualifying teams.
While Yarnelle did not set a career-best for the second straight week, Yarnelle ran one of his fastest times of the season, finishing in 16:35.2 to place 75th.
“It really didn’t seem too different other than it’s the state meet.” Yarnelle said. “There was super good competition and really fast. My coaches were telling me how fast I was going at the mile and I’m like, ‘Man, that’s crazy.’ It did not feel that fast at all, but it was a really good race today.”
The individual championship was won by Carmel’s Kole Mathison at 15:02.8, ahead of teammate Tony Provenzano, who beat Brebeuf Jesuit’s Cameron Todd in a photo finish as both clocked 15:11.2.
It was just the third time in State Finals history that one school had placed first and second, with the two prior times occurring in 1974 and 1976.
The team title was won by Carmel, who bested Zionsville by the second-closest margin in meet history, 103-106 after Floyd Central’s two-point victory over Portage in 1991.
