If you read my power rankings in yesterday’s editions, or if you haven’t been living under a rock the past week, you would know that last Friday we crowned two Northeast Corner Conference division champions.
As for the Northeast 8 Conference, our locals in DeKalb and East Noble unfortunately did not place themselves in a spot to earn a crown of their own this week.
Why am I bringing this up?
It’s because it’s the final week of the regular season, and there’s no longer really anything at stake for our local teams.
However, the Indiana High School Athletic Association playoffs begin next week, and some teams need much needed momentum that is still on the table in this week’s slate of games.
With only two conference games being played tonight (East Noble at Bellmont and DeKalb at Leo) for a little bit of bragging rights, Angola and Eastside, the NECC divisional champs, play each other for huge bragging rights.
Everyone else, meanwhile, just wants to enter sectional play with a win.
My strong season (60-19-1) continues after an 8-2 week to take a two-game lead over David Vantress (58-21-1), who has unbelievably overtaken Ken Fillmore (57-22-1, 6-4 last week) and Jeff Jones (57-22-1, 6-4) after an 8-2 showing himself.
Evan Weaver has fallen far behind in last place after a mediocre 5-5 week to sit four games behind his closest competition (53-26-1).
Here are my Week 9 predictions.
Eastside over Angola
If the Blazers are as efficient as they have been throughout the season, the Hornets will be just another victim.
Leo over DeKalb
Aside from last week’s setback to Columbia City, the Lions have gotten acclimated under new head coach Jason Doerffler, and that will show tonight.
Churubusco over Fairfield
Both teams are coming off victories from last week and the Falcons are getting healthier, but I still think that the Eagles are just the better football team.
East Noble over Bellmont
The Knights get right.
Garrett over Central Noble
The Railroaders have slightly more momentum than the Cougars after beating Fairfield two weeks ago and leading Angola in the second half. Central Noble has failed to score in its last two games against Churubusco and Eastside.
West Noble over Prairie Heights
Chargers roll.
Lakeland over Bluffton
I don’t know much about Bluffton besides the fact that its four victories have come against teams with a combined record of 7-25. The Tigers have yet to beat a team like Lakeland, and this bovine’s hunch says that won’t happen tonight.
Fremont over Lake Station
This one’s a toss up, but the Eagles end a 6-game losing streak on the road against the Fighting Eagles.
Trine over Olivet
The Thunder have played a tougher schedule than the Comets, and their common opponent Franklin was thrashed by Trine and narrowly beaten by Olivet.
Michigan over Penn State
The Wolverines are running the football well and J.J. McCarthy is holding the fort since being named the starting quarterback after their non-conference schedule ended. Michigan wins a close one.
Week 8 Scores:
Churubusco 35, West Noble 19
New Haven 37, East Noble 14
Angola 33, Garrett 22
Eastside 35, Central Noble 0
Fairfield 28, Lakeland 21
DeKalb 48, Bellmont 7
Prairie Heights 25, Fremont 6
Trine 27, Adrian 21
Purdue 31, Maryland 29
Notre Dame 28, BYU 20
Standings
Hannah Holstein 60-19-1 (8-2 last week)
David Vantress 58-21-1 (8-2)
Ken Fillmore 57-22-1 (6-4)
Jeff Jones 57-22-1 (6-4)
Evan Weaver 53-26-1 (5-5)
This week’s picks
Hannah’s Hotties
1. Eastside
2. Leo
3. Churubusco
4. East Noble
5. Garrett
6. West Noble
7. Lakeland
8. Fremont
9. Trine
10. Michigan
David’s D’ohs
1. Angola
2. Leo
3. Churubusco
4. East Noble
5. Garrett
6. West Noble
7. Bluffton
8. Fremont
9. Trine
10. Michigan
Fillmore’s Fumbles
1. Eastside
2. Leo
3. Churubusco
4. East Noble
5. Garrett
6. West Noble
7. Bluffton
8. Fremont
9. Trine
10. Michigan
Jones’ Jukes
1. Eastside
2. Leo
3. Churubusco
4. East Noble
5. Garrett
6. West Noble
7. Lakeland
8. Lake Station
9. Trine
10. Michigan
Evan’s Errors
1. Angola
2. Leo
3. Churubusco
4. East Noble
5. Garrett
6. West Noble
7. Lakeland
8. Fremont
9. Trine
10. Michigan
