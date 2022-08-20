HUNTINGTON — At the Huntington North Cross Country Invitational on Saturday, East Noble sophomore Addison Lindsey ran to second-place in the girls race with a time of 18:37.90 to lead the area, finishing only behind Homestead's Addison Knoblaugh (18:13.60), while Angola junior Sam Yarnelle finished behind three Noblesville runners to take fourth (16:22.1) in the boys race.
The Knights girls were fifth as a team with 122 points behind powerhouses Northridge (109), Carroll (94), Concordia Lutheran (72) and Homestead (48).
The rest of the top five finishers for the Knights were freshman Macey Colin in 18th (20:26.20), sophomore Rae David in 29th (20:53.40), senior Lydia Keihn in 33rd (21:06.20) and senior Rachel Becker in 42nd (21:21.10).
West Noble's top two girls finishers were freshman Trinity Parson in 22nd (20:35.70) and junior Ruby Clark in 26th (20:51.80). As a team, the Chargers were seventh with 206 points.
For Angola, senior Gracynn Hinkley was 32nd (21:02.80) and junior Ava Budak was 34th (21:07.90) to lead the Hornets. The team was 10th with 259 points.
Behind Yarnelle, West Noble senior Grant Flora was the next in the area for the boys, placing eighth in 16:32.20. Classmate Nate Shaw was next for the Chargers, finishing 34th in 17:25.20.
Hornets junior Gavin Hinkley was just behind him in 35th (17:27.40) as the No. 2 runner for Angola.
East Noble's top boy was sophomore Trey Warren in 51st (17:52.60), followed by classmate Thomas Brinker in 65th (18:12.20).
West Noble was the best team from the area in the boys race, finishing eighth with 213 points. Angola was 11th with 273 and East Noble placed 14th with 383.
Noblesville won with 19 points.
Northern Indiana Conference Stomp
GOSHEN — At Ox Bow Park on Saturday, the DeKalb cross country teams outran most of the NIC, with the boys taking fourth (101 points) out of 12 teams and the girls placing fifth (151 points) out of 11.
In the junior/senior race for the boys, Jaren McIntire was seventh (17:26.19), Mathias Hefty was 13th (17:46.88), Will Haupert was 14th (17:47.82) and Landon Knowles was 18th (18:00.32).
In the girls race for juniors and seniors, Lydia Bennett was sixth (20:52.36) and Abby DeTray was 18th (22:08.19). Sydney Helbert was 20th (23:30.18) in the freshman/sophomore race.
Penn won both meets with 35 points in the girls race and 68 in the boys.
Laker Invitational
LAGRANGE — In a four-team meet at Lakeland on Saturday, Fairfield defeated the Lakers, Central Noble and Churubusco to win the girls meet, while the Eagles won the boys meet.
Senior Wyatt Neireiter won the race with a time of 17:10 for Churubusco, while Corre Belcher was third and Evan Palmer was fifth.
For the Eagle girls, Tapanga Tiffany was the top finisher in 11th and Jaelie Longardner was 13th.
