We have a new No. 1 in the power rankings for the first time this season!
After last week's football action, the West Noble Chargers unseated Eastside to claim their rightful throne as the top of the area...for now.
There is other movement around the rest of the top five as well, as one team returns to the rankings, meaning another one drops out.
Here’s this week’s power rankings.
No. 1 West Noble
Last week: 3
Record: 3-0
Last Friday’s result: 28-27 OT win over Class 2A No. 12 Eastside
This Friday’s opponent: at Angola
With every passing week, it looks more and more like the West Noble Chargers are the best team in the area.
Don't believe me? Ask their latest victim.
No one, save for maybe West Noble fans and Ligonier folks, would have guessed that the Chargers would upset Eastside, a Class 2A ranked team that went to semi-state a year ago and lost to the Class 1A state runners-up by four the week before.
But junior quarterback Drew Yates and sophomore kicker Erik Murillo had other plans up their sleeves.
Yates had eight carries for 119 yards and three rushing touchdowns, also throwing for one from 22 yards outs while scrambling to freshman receiver McKale Bottles.
Murillo, meanwhile, was 4-for-4 on extra points, including the game winner in overtime after the Blazers had missed theirs.
The Chargers are on fire right now and have even more momentum than after their first two wins, which should concern any team coming up on their schedule.
No. 2 East Noble
Last week: 2
Record: 2-1
Last Friday’s result: 27-26 win over Huntington North
This Friday’s opponent: vs. DeKalb
Ever since Huntington North began playing East Noble in football when they joined the Northeast 8 Conference seven years ago, the Knights had never lost to the Vikings, going 7-0 against them.
That nearly changed Friday night. But it didn't.
The Knights, after giving up 20 straight points to Huntington North to trail 20-14, battled back to tie the game on a touchdown pass from junior quarterback Zander Brazel to Alex Brennan late in the third quarter.
That was before Michael Mosley's rushing touchdown and extra point by Alex Sprague with 25 seconds left in the game sealed the eighth straight victory for East Noble over the Vikings.
Despite Brazel throwing for 127 yards and two touchdowns, running the ball was still the key facet, with five players combining for 53 carries and 207 rushing yards.
While the Knights are still figuring out their defense and holding on to leads, last Friday's comeback victory over the Vikings was a huge momentum booster.
No. 3 Eastside
Last week: 1
Record: 1-2
Last Friday’s result: 28-27 OT loss to West Noble
This Friday’s opponent: vs. Churubusco
In 2019, the Blazers blew out what ended up being a not very good Heritage team in their season opener, before losing back-to-back games to what ended up being great Adams Central and West Noble programs.
They then finished that year with a 10-3 record, a Northeast Corner Conference Small Division Championship and a sectional title.
This year, the Blazers more or less blew out a Woodlan squad in their opener who is now 1-2, before losing back-to-back close games to currently undefeated Adams Central and West Noble.
The point I'm making is, this season is by no means lost with those two defeats.
Yes, this Blazers team is obviously different than the one they had three seasons ago, but this year's team is still good and is on the same path right now as that sectional championship team.
That 1-2 team at the time also blew out a then-undefeated team...who is next on this list.
No. 4 Churubusco
Last week: 5
Record: 2-1
Last Friday’s result: 21-0 win over Garrett
This Friday’s opponent: at Eastside
After a week one loss to Columbia City that saw starting quarterback Riley Buroff get injured, the Eagles are now starting to find their stride after back-to-back victories over NECC Big Division foes in Lakeland and Garrett.
Their latter opponent, the Railroaders, were held to just 139 total yards and minus-3 rushing yards by that pesky defense. That may or may not be a record, but don't take this cow's word for it.
The Eagles, like several other teams in this area, are a run-dominant offense, as evidenced by the just seven passes thrown by Buroff on Friday, as opposed to his 17 carries for 68 yards and a rushing touchdown and senior Wyatt Marks' 23 rushes for 108 yards and a score.
Churubusco's shutout victory over Garrett would normally be a great win, but Garrett is 0-3, and the Eagles led just 2-0 at halftime.
The Eagles are trending in an opposite direction than Eastside, but they have lost three straight to the Blazers, a streak Churubusco surely wants to put a stop to.
No. 5 Angola
Last week: Not ranked
Record: 1-2
Last Friday’s result: 22-20 loss to Chelsea (Mich.)
This Friday’s opponent: vs. West Noble
Forgive me Hornets in thinking that you were going to be run out of the stadium last Friday to Michigan's defending Division 4 State Champions.
If I was told a week ago that Angola would have lost 22-20 to Chelsea, I would have mooed laughingly in your face.
On the other hand, this cow regrettably didn't do her research, as a look at Chelsea's season preview would have shown that the Bulldogs only returned a single starter from last year's championship-winning team.
So I should not have been surprised at all when senior Andre Tagliaferri returned a kickoff and ran for 54 yards for a pair of touchdowns that nearly won the game for the Hornets.
One of Angola's two victories last season was against West Noble, but I hate to break it to the Hornets that the Chargers mean business this year.
Prove me wrong again this Friday.
Dropped Out: DeKalb
Others Considered: DeKalb, Lakeland, Fremont
