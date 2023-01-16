INDIANAPOLIS — The Angola gymnastics team competed in the Franklin Central Invitational at The Gymnastics Company for just the second time on Saturday.
Two times was all the Hornets needed to be the best in an 11-team field, winning the invitational with a score of 105.200.
It is the second victory for the Hornets at an invite this season after they won the Elkhart Holiday Invitational before the new year.
“Part of the reason we come here is because we want to see the lower part of this state and who we might see at the state meet,” Hornets coach Misti Evans said. “So it’s nice to come and see what those schools are doing, and then how we score against them.”
The Hornets withdrew from the invite in what was supposed to be their first appearance at the event in 2021, before taking second place last season to Bloomington North.
They bested the Cougars this time around, who finished as runners-up with 104.125 and ahead of third place Bloomington South, who finished with a 98.775.
“It feels good that we were able to come here today and execute,” Evans said. “We took a few mistakes here and there, but it’s early enough in this season and I’m not too worried about that. I’m really happy with the scores the girls are putting out.”
Sophomore Alayna Shamp, who was fourth in the all-around at Franklin Central last year, took the title this year with an overall score of 35.725, beating out Martinsville’s Lilly Boyd’s 35.550.
“I feel pretty good about it and I’m proud of myself,” Shamp said. “I think I did good today and I think with the team as a whole, we all did good. We lifted each other up and I think that’s what helped me a lot.”
Shamp had scores of 8.375 on the uneven bars (6th), 9.100 on the balance beam (tied for 3rd), 9.375 on the vault (3rd) and 8.875 in the floor exercise (3rd).
Shamp compared her routines Saturday to how she did at Homestead, but that she had worked on her mindset in between.
“Mentally, I did a lot better,” Shamp said. “I was a lot more confident in myself ... I think it has a lot to do with my team and our attitude, but also, just as the season goes on and as I compete, it becomes easier and easier.”
Freshman Bailey Lanoe, the other all-around competitor for Angola, had the best performance of a Hornet in an individual event, placing second in the vault with a score of 9.450, half of a point behind Bloomington North’s Hope Taylor.
In her other events, Lanoe was tenth on the floor with an 8.400, tied for tenth on uneven bars with a 7.750 and was 25th on the balance beam with 7.200. She finished the all-around in fifth place with a total score of 32.800.
“Bailey is a freshman, and so we’re still dealing with the freshman nerves,” Evans said. “When they haven’t been to all these different environments, they don’t even know what to expect. She was a little bit more rattled today than she was at home, but she’s competed long enough and she’ll work that all out by the end of the year.”
Angola’s lone senior, Summer Allen, competed in three events Saturday tying for fourth on the vault (9.050) and uneven bars (8.450) and finished sixth on the beam (8.750), a season record.
Junior Sarah Hutchins competed in three events for the Hornets and had solid finishes in all three, coming seventh on beam (8.725) and vault (8.650) and 11th on the floor (8.350), a new skill for her according to Evans.
Junior Avery Boyer rounded out the lineup and competed in uneven bars and the floor exercise, coming in seventh on bars (8.300) and 21st on floor (7.925).
The Hornets have the fifth best score statewide, recording a 106.250 at the Elkhart Holiday Invitational back on Dec. 29, 2022. Valparaiso has the state’s best score at 111.750.
Angola’s only competition this week will be at Wayne Wednesday against the Generals and Fort Wayne South Side at 6:30 p.m., before the Hornets return home to host East Noble next Monday.
Franklin Central Invitational
Team Scores: 1. Angola 105.200, 2. Bloomington North 104.125, 3. Bloomington South 98.775, 4. Martinsville 96.65, 5. Franklin Central 96.500, 6. Roncalli 95.900, 7. Morristown 79.075, 8. Fishers 77.050, 9. Lapel 65.775, 10. Guerin Catholic 31.800, 11. Noblesville 29.600.
Vault: 1. Hope Taylor (BN) 9.500, 2. Bailey Lanoue (A) 9.450, 3. Alayna Shamp (A) 9.375. 4T. Summer Allen (A) and Gabby Grubb (MAR) 9.050, 7. Sarah Hutchins (A) 8.650.
Uneven Bars: 1. Austyn Dykes (FC) 8.925, 4T. Allen (A) and Sofia Garcia (BN) 8.450, 6. Shamp (A) 8.375, 7. Avery Boyer (A) 8.300, 10T. Lanoue (A) and Hannah Abel (BN) 7.750.
Balance Beam: 1. Lily Boyd (MAR) 9.450, 3T. Shamp (A) and Myleigh Carpenter (L) 9.100, 6. Allen (A) 8.750, 7. Hutchins (A) 8.725, 25. Lanoue (A) 7.200.
Floor: 1T. Carpenter (L) and Jessica Floyd (BN) 9.175, 3. Shamp (A) 8.875, 10. Lanoe (A) 8.400, 11. Hutchins (A) 8.350, 21. Boyer (A) 7.925.
All-Around: 1. Shamp (A) 35.725, 2. Boyd (MAR) 35.550, 3. Maddie Kawanishi (BS) 34.750, 4. Carpenter (L) 33.400, 5. Lanoe (A) 32.800.
